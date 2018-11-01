Bordeaux 2016: How Right Bank wines taste now

It's going to be interesting to compare the progress of the 2016 and 2015 vintages on Bordeaux's Right Bank in the coming years, writes Jane Anson, who reports below on how the 2016 vintage is looking in Pomerol and St-Emilion following a first round of tasting the recently-bottled wines.

We are used to hearing that better winemaking techniques have dimmed the differences between Right and Left Bank vintage successes. And it’s certainly true that there are highlights all over the region, with some excellent Bordeaux 2016 wines.

As a rule it has more power and more ageing potential than 2015, with plenty of classic, richly-structured and impressive bottles.

But, based on my tastings so far, it’s hard to argue that the Right Bank as a whole delivers the same seduction and charm as the 2015 vintage managed. That said, there are still some brilliant wines if you know where to look, and Pomerol was a particular highlight.

Right Bank Bordeaux had two things in particular to cope with in 2016.

Top scoring wines tasted so far

