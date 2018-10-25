Several Bordeaux 2016 wines have improved even further since en primeur season, and there is particular excitement on the Left Bank where several top Médoc estates have outperformed 2015.



Read in-depth tasting notes and see ratings for hundreds of classified Bordeaux 2016 wines, re-tasted by Jane Anson this month now that the vintage has been bottled and beginning with Médoc.

We begin with classified Médoc wines, including those from the big four appellations of St-Estèphe, Pauillac, St-Julien and Margaux.

Look out for our Right Bank in-bottle report next week, featuring St-Emilion and Pomerol. Anson will also pick out some Cru Bourgeois-level wines that could offer particularly good value in the 2016 vintage.

Top scoring Bordeaux 2016 wines from Médoc

Click on the wines to see the full note, and you can also compare this against the original en primeur rating on the same page.

