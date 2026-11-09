The clocks have gone back, the trees are in autumn splendour and Christmas decorations have started to appear. Early November also means the return of Decanter’s Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) to London’s Landmark in Marylebone. This weekend the Landmark opened its doors to more than 1,500 wine lovers, who descended on the historic hotel to taste wines poured by some of the greatest names in the world of wine.

The Grand Tasting

This is the 29th DFWE to be held in London, and for the second year running, guests could choose to attend the Grand Tasting on a Friday afternoon to evening or on the Saturday – or both!

More than 100 producers flew in for the event, from all corners of the globe, from classic regions in Europe and the New World to regions whose wines are not as well represented in the UK, and could offer new tasting experiences to many guests.

These included the Texan AVA of Fredericksburg – after having a necktie monogrammed with their initials in the event reception area, guests were able to taste a line-up of Texan reds in the Grand Tasting, made from varieties including Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon and the Portuguese variety Sousao (the latter a DWWA Gold Medal-winner). Other less mainstream areas exhibiting included Istria, Greece and Switzerland, with Turkey and Czech Republic also each fielding one wine estate.

Bordeaux producers, as usual, were out in force, with dozens of leading names from the Left and Right Banks for wine lovers to visit. Alsace, Burgundy, Provence and Rhône were also waving the French flag. The classic regions of Italy and Spain were also strongly represented, with guests flocking to enjoy fine wines from Piedmont, Tuscany, Sicily, Rioja, Catalonia and beyond.

There was no chance that the Southern Hemisphere would be left behind, with top winemaking names flying in from Australia, New Zealand, Chile, South Africa, Argentina, the US and Canada.

Those in search of fizz were spoiled for choice. As well as six leading Champagne houses, there were three English sparkling wine estates in attendance, as well as top names in Cava, Prosecco, Franciacorta and Tasmanian sparkling wine.

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As we all know the wine world never stands still, and guests looking to find the next big thing in wine were drawn to the two exhibitors from China, as well as a strong Greek contingent, and leading names from Ukraine, Switzerland and Turkey.

And for those wanting a shortcut to a selection of medal-winning wines across a kaleidoscope of regions and styles, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) stand was as popular as ever, this year featuring more than 40 Gold, Platinum and Best in Show winners from this year’s competition. A rare opportunity to taste so many DWWA top performers in one place.

The DWWA winners' table in full festive spirit, featuring a curated selection of award-winning wines from the 2026 competition (Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Cellar Collection

The Cellar Collection has become a much-loved highlight of the DFWE London, since it was introduced a few years ago.

Hosted in a dedicated room at The Landmark, the exclusive VIP tasting features 21 top-name producers from around the world, who each pour three vintages of a flagship wine, including a rare library release dating back at least 10 years – and often much further. The format offers wine lovers a rare opportunity to chart the evolution over the years of many of the finest wines on the market, and guests have access to the room during the whole day, and for 90 minutes before doors open to the Grand Tasting.

Highlights this year included Champagne Laurent Perrier pouring vintages dating back to 1999; Domaine de Chevalier pouring the 2016, 2006 and 1996 vintages from imperial; and Kopke showing a range of rare white Ports and Colheitas.

Winemakers’ Lunches

For the second year running, a series of Winemakers’ Lunches on the Friday offered a small number of guests the unique opportunity to join world-class winemakers and a Decanter editor for an intimate and relaxed lunch. Wineries featured this year were: Château Pichon Baron from Bordeaux; M. Chapoutier from the Rhône; Numanthia from Toro; Querciabella from Tuscany; Yalumba from Barossa; and Catena Zapata from Mendoza.

Hosted in the elegant and relaxed Great Central Pub by Matt Fletcher, within The Landmark, the six separate lunches were each limited to just six guests. The experience included a Champagne reception sponsored by Champagne Bollinger, followed by a delicious three-course lunch of modern British classics; specially selected wines, including rare bottles from private cellars; the company of a visiting winemaker and a Decanter editor for engaging, behind-the-scenes conversations.

From left to right: Julie Sheppard, Decanter's Regional Editor for Australia, co-hosting the Yalumba table alongside Lucy Hill-Smith, sixth-generation family member and Fine Wine Ambassador. (Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Masterclass line-up

While the 100+ tables in the Grand Tasting offer more than enough to keep any wine lover busy all day, the masterclass programme continues to be hotly anticipated, with tickets for the three Saturday sessions selling out soon after release. Offering the chance for a deep dive into a single producer or category, the 75-minute seated, tutored tastings each feature a winery principal from a world-famous estate, alongside a Decanter Regional Editor.

What better way to begin the day than with bubbles? This year’s sell-out masterclass programme began with a line-up of 10 prestige cuvées from Dom Pérignon Champagne, presented by chef de cave Vincent Chaperon, alongside Decanter’s Champagne Editor Natalie Earl. Wines poured included the Rosé Vintage 2010, vintages from the Plénitude 2 collection, and two vintages of Pléntitude 3 from magnum (1995 and 1983).

In the next masterclass, Jean-Emmanuel Danjoy, head winemaker at Baron Philippe de Rothschild’s Bordeaux estates, joined Decanter’s Bordeaux Editor Georgie Hindle to present wines from Châteaux d’Armailhac and Clerc Milon, before pouring Le Petit Mouton de Mouton Rothschild 2022 (the château’s second wine), followed by three vintages of the grand vin, Mouton Rothschild 2009, 2006 and 1998 (the last wine from magnum).

The final masterclass took us to Chile, with an eight-vintage vertical of icon red wine Seña. Alejandra Chadwick, family member and Chadwick Family Estates Ambassador, and Georgie Crawley, Chadwick Family Estates UK Director, joined Ines Salpico, Decanter’s Chile Editor, to present vintages ranging from 2024 back to 1998.

Look out for reports on DFWE London 2026 masterclasses on Decanter Premium soon.

Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave Vincent Chaperon alongside Decanter’s Champagne Editor Natalie Earl. (Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

DFWE London 2026: a day to remember

Wines in the Grand Tasting, the dedicated Cellar Collection room and in the three star-studded masterclasses were all shown at their best in stemware from Riedel, our long-standing event sponsor.

In addition to a cheese and charcuterie food station in the Cellar Collection room, guests could enjoy nibbles and make purchases from Mouse & Grape and Brindisa, where a jamon was being carved on demand for hungry visitors. Spiral Cellars were on hand to present their sophisticated, interior-designed storage solutions, and the Kopke on Ice cart was a popular stop for those seeking to refresh their palate with a white Port cocktail.

Look out for pictorial highlights from the event shortly. If you attended, keep an eye out for our photo gallery as you may be featured.

Upcoming Decanter events include Flavours of Spain & Portugal in London in April 2027, and our DFWE New York in June 2026. For more information, visit our Events page.

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