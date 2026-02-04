Decanter magazine February 2026: See what’s inside

Taste like a novice

Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor

I love Beth Willard’s analogy for the Viura grape variety (known as Macabeo/Macabeu outside Rioja) in her panel tasting introduction. She compares the grape to a Scandi noir TV series, revealing little to start with but capable of delivering a killer punch with time and patience. Our judges tasted 86 wines made predominantly (at least 85%) from the grape, rating four of them Outstanding and 31 Highly recommended. The tasting notes reveal a kaleidoscope of styles, with descriptors that made me look anew at a variety that I had always dismissed as rather dull. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve encountered some stunning aged white Riojas (which are usually Viura-dominant), but the interest seemed to come from the oak influence and nutty evolution of the wine. I was taught years ago that Viura/Macabeo was a neutral, ‘workhorse’ grape, so I’ve inevitably been burdened with those preconceptions. I never want to stop learning about wine, but the most valuable revelations often occur when you approach the wine in your glass with an open mind, unshackled by what can be unhelpful, lazy generalisations.

In my glass this month

At a small party in January to celebrate my 25-year anniversary at Decanter, the conversation and the fizz were flowing freely. Among other bottles lined up, the delicious Pierro Chardonnay 2023 (£47-£53 Hic, Jeroboams) was outstanding. Wine always tastes better enjoyed with friends – especially friends in wine! – but this Margaret River classic would shine in any settting: cool-climate class, lemon curd on toast, drinking beautifully.