Decanter magazine January 2026: See what’s inside

The holy grail

Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor

It’s not just teetotallers watching the booming non-alcoholic drinks category with interest. Drinkers looking to moderate, those on driver duty, those who have to abstain for health reasons – there are many wine lovers who dream of a non-alcoholic alternative that would give the same experience and reward.

But as Majken Bech-Bailey, an innovator in the category, points out in this month’s A drink with… interview, anyone expecting a non-alcoholic wine alternative to taste like wine will be disappointed – because it contains no alcohol. You have to accept that it will be a different experience, even if the drink is equally complex in a different way, and served with the same ceremony. But the growth of this category can only be a good thing – even for wine lovers like us.

PS: You’ll notice a refresh this month (rather than an overhaul), in design and content, including a new back-page interview. We’d love to hear your views: editor@decanter.com.

In my glass this month

The thing that puts me off many non-alcoholic wine alternatives – apart from the lack of alcohol! – is an overly fruity taste, or discernible sweetness. So I’m a big fan of the Hojicha sparkling tea from Saicho (as is Fiona Beckett – see her What to pair with tea feature for details. No alcohol, but it’s beautifully packaged and the savoury profile (nutty and smoky) and umami character make it as satisfying as a non-wine food pairing can be.