Decanter magazine January 2026: See what’s inside

The holy grail
Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor
It’s not just teetotallers watching the booming non-alcoholic drinks category with interest. Drinkers looking to moderate, those on driver duty, those who have to abstain for health reasons – there are many wine lovers who dream of a non-alcoholic alternative that would give the same experience and reward.
But as Majken Bech-Bailey, an innovator in the category, points out in this month’s A drink with… interview, anyone expecting a non-alcoholic wine alternative to taste like wine will be disappointed – because it contains no alcohol. You have to accept that it will be a different experience, even if the drink is equally complex in a different way, and served with the same ceremony. But the growth of this category can only be a good thing – even for wine lovers like us.
PS: You’ll notice a refresh this month (rather than an overhaul), in design and content, including a new back-page interview. We’d love to hear your views: editor@decanter.com.
In my glass this month
The thing that puts me off many non-alcoholic wine alternatives – apart from the lack of alcohol! – is an overly fruity taste, or discernible sweetness. So I’m a big fan of the Hojicha sparkling tea from Saicho (as is Fiona Beckett – see her What to pair with tea feature for details. No alcohol, but it’s beautifully packaged and the savoury profile (nutty and smoky) and umami character make it as satisfying as a non-wine food pairing can be.
See what’s inside Decanter magazine January 2026
In focus
- Wines of the Year 2025 The year’s highlights, from our Regional Editors
- Burgundy 2024 A tricky vintage, but Charles Curtis MW has found some gems among the small crop of wines
- Heitz Cellar Clive Pursehouse and Jonathan Cristaldi report back from a historic tasting at the Napa pioneer
- Under the radar: Dr Edge Cassandra Charlick meets the music-obsessed maverick winemaker in Tasmania
- An unorthodox pairing Running and wine is an increasingly popular combination, says Marianna Hunt
- Bolgheri latest release The 2022 vintage and more, by James Button
Spirits
- Distilled Spirits news & cocktails
- Shrubs take root Chris Losh on the latest trend in zero-alcohol drinks
Food & travel
- What to pair with tea Brewing up some nice matches, with Fiona Beckett
- Travel: The world’s best wine spas Let Alicia Miller lead you to the best places for a proper pampering
Learning
- Books etc Sophie Thorpe enjoys the first book in a new series on Bordeaux
- Wine wisdom Expert advice to help you on your ongoing wine journey
Buying guide
- Panel tasting: Cool-climate Australian Chardonnay Terroir shines through on a tour of the great southern land’s cooler climes
- Panel tasting: Southeastern European indigenous reds The grapes and regions may be unfamiliar to wine lovers, but the quality is high
- Expert’s choice: Lisboa Ines Salpico picks 18 great wines to introduce this exciting Portuguese coastal region
- Weekday wines Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink and priced at £30 or less
- Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress
- DWWA 2025 Shiraz story: 14 medal-winning wines from Australia
Collecting & investing
- Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus a view on the market
Regulars
- Writing this month Meet four of the authors from this month’s Decanter
- News The latest from the wine world
- The brief Ideas and inspiration
- Andrew Jefford’s column
- Katherine Cole’s column
- Guest column Amber Gardner on the swing back to familiarity in wine
- The Ethical Drinker ‘The wines & people that made me stop and think’
- DFWE Singapore report Photo highlights from our latest live event
- On the rack: Eric Asimov The New York Times wine critic opens up