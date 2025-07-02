Decanter magazine July 2025: See what’s inside

Beauty in youth

Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor

A balmy June evening seemed like the perfect time to head to a regional tasting of Picpoul de Pinet. As well as 30 current releases, eight wines were presented in a masterclass that focused on the newish ‘Patience’ concept. To qualify for the unofficial selection, wines must demonstrate gastronomic potential, above average complexity and evident ageing potential. The goal is to elevate Picpoul in the public consciousness, so that it is considered one of the great white wines of the Languedoc. A few back vintages proved that Picpoul can age well, but for me it was a bit hit and miss. And it got me thinking: Why can’t Picpoul de Pinet be deemed a great wine in its delicious, lemony, fresh, saline, youthful expression? It has certainly gained many fans around the world in this incarnation since the appellation was created in 2013. Wines for drinking young can still be complex. Must a wine be capable of cellaring to be deemed ‘great’? Let us know what you think.