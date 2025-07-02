Decanter magazine July 2025: See what’s inside

Beauty in youth
Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor
A balmy June evening seemed like the perfect time to head to a regional tasting of Picpoul de Pinet. As well as 30 current releases, eight wines were presented in a masterclass that focused on the newish ‘Patience’ concept. To qualify for the unofficial selection, wines must demonstrate gastronomic potential, above average complexity and evident ageing potential. The goal is to elevate Picpoul in the public consciousness, so that it is considered one of the great white wines of the Languedoc. A few back vintages proved that Picpoul can age well, but for me it was a bit hit and miss. And it got me thinking: Why can’t Picpoul de Pinet be deemed a great wine in its delicious, lemony, fresh, saline, youthful expression? It has certainly gained many fans around the world in this incarnation since the appellation was created in 2013. Wines for drinking young can still be complex. Must a wine be capable of cellaring to be deemed ‘great’? Let us know what you think.
See what’s inside Decanter magazine July 2025
In focus
- Bordeaux 2024 – the Decanter verdict What to buy from this tricky vintage? After tasting 700+ wines, Georgie Hindle shares her top picks
- Against the grain Jonathan Cristaldi learns about California estate Silver Oak’s experiments with American oak
- Patagonia The epitome of extreme terroir, South America’s windswept deep south is producing wines of incredible quality, says Ines Salpico
- Sincere Sancerre Beverley Blanning MW charts the shift towards terroir-driven wines in this top Loire region
- Fridge-door favourites Andrew Jefford and four other experts share their go-to bottles for chilling
- All creatures great and not so great Vineyard biodiversity is in flux, creating new challenges for wine-growers, reveals Gemma Hadley
Spirits
- Distilled Spirits news
- American single malt: it’s official Millie Milliken explores the new official category of US whiskey
Food & travel
- What to pair with asado Wines to pair with food cooked on an open fire don’t have to be big and bold, says Fiona Beckett – it’s all about nuance
- Travel: A wine lover’s guide to Waiheke Island Olly Smith visits this picturesque New Zealand island
Learning
- Books etc Sophie Thorpe on a new book that debunks the minerality myth
- Wine wisdom Expert advice, and ‘The Ethical drinker’ on the links between wine and ocean conservation
Buying guide
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings
- Panel tasting: Vintage English sparkling 85 wines tasted, of which eight scored 95 points or above
- Panel tasting: Catalonian whites 174 wines tasted in this diverse category, seven rated Outstanding
- Expert’s choice: Frappato James Button introduces this irresistible Sicilian summer-drinking red
- Weekday wines Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink and priced at £30 or less
- Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress
- DWWA 2025 highlights Wines born of fire. A selection of medal-winning drops from volcanic terroirs
Collecting & investing
- Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus blue-chip Burgundy
Regulars
- Writing this month Meet four of the authors from this month’s Decanter
- Uncorked News, inspiration & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column
- Katherine Cole’s column
- Guest column Joel Stein waxes lyrical about the joys of a giant-sized bottle
- The Last Drop Celebrity bottles, crisps and wine, and more…