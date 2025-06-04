Decanter magazine June 2025: See what’s inside

Welcome to Bordeaux

Georgie Hindle, Regional Editor for Bordeaux

Hey Bordeaux lovers, and welcome to this year’s guide. To me, one of the most fascinating things about the wine world is that it’s a rabbit hole of discovery – the more you want to learn, the more there is to know (and love). Of course, you can stop at ‘I like Bordeaux wines’, or you can dive head first into the details that shape every sip: grape varieties, vintage conditions, fermentation tricks, oak ageing and beyond.

In this supplement to our June issue, I dig into two hot topics: organic winemaking and shiny new cellars. Sounds simple on the surface – organic’s better for the planet and us, new cellars beat old ones, right? Not quite.

It all hinges on soil, style, technology and the winery’s vision – all you have to decide is what matters most to your palate. Are you looking for vibrant, energetic and racy mineral reds? The plateau of St-Emilion delivers, as Panos Kakaviatos reveals. Craving clarets that are bold, structured and muscular? The Médoc’s 2016 vintage is a knockout, as our panel tasting reveals.

Sweet and white wine fans, we’ve got you covered, too, with a range of styles to savour. The best way to find your favourite, though? Visit Bordeaux and taste, taste, taste. There’s a calendar packed full of open days to discover the estates, the wines and the people who make them.

Against a tough backdrop for wine right now – with shifting trends and tighter budgets – it’s down to us to help ensure Bordeaux’s magic endures. So grab this guide, explore, and raise a glass to a never-ending journey and all the learning along the way…

Enjoy!