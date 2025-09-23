Sourced from the Loire and under the supervision of a Burgundy viticulturist, the vines were planted by Agrïa in the presence of Dr Arvin Boolell, Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries​. The hope is for a first white and rosé vintage in 2028.

French geologist Yves Hérody is consulting on the project with climatologist Benjamin Bois. Hérody remarked that these acidic, volcanic soils have been treated with lime over hundreds of years of sugar cane cultivation, a treatment that has made the terroir favourable for growing quality grapes.

They planted Chenin Blanc, Touriga Nacional and Cabernet Franc vines. In a second phase they plan to experiment with up to 10 different varietals to see which adapt best to the terroir and tropical climate.

The aim is for 15ha with 75,000 vines, producing 80,000 bottles of white, rosé and possibly red. The first vintage of 2028 will be available from 2029. Young local sommeliers are excited about this project. Many, having learnt about viticulture from books, are eager to see how these vines develop first-hand.

Passionate about rehabilitating the agricultural and cultural heritage of the south-west, Agrïa will build a vinification cellar in the ruins of the old sugar mill at the heart of the Heritage resort. It will be perfectly placed for guests to taste the wine and to supply the restaurants of the resort, including Le Château de Bel Ombre.

The project is not without its challenges: adapting pruning to the growth in a tropical climate, the possibility of two harvests a year, as well as pests and diseases.

Agrïa is part of the ER Group, which owns 3,000ha of land in this unspoiled corner of the island. Its activities include agriculture as well as real estate and hospitality with the Heritage hotels. Planting this vineyard is part of the diversification away from the traditional monoculture of sugar cane and into sustainable development. ER Group already produces coffee, cocoa, pineapples, palm heart, honey and rum.

