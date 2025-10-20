Leona de Pasquale named ‘Wine Professional of the Year’ at the 2025 BIH Spotlight Awards

The annual BIH Spotlight Awards have become a pivotal platform for celebrating the diverse talent of individuals from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds in the UK’s hospitality, food and drink sectors.
The fourth awards ceremony took place on Monday 13 October 2025 in London and saw winners named in 15 different categories.
They included Leona De Pasquale of Camellia and Vine, recipient of the newly introduced Wine Professional of the Year award, which recognises the work of wine buyers, sommeliers, educators and others who work in drinks.
‘Winning this award means more than recognition,’ said De Pasquale. ‘It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and why I love what I do.’
‘After losing my dream job as a full-time wine educator during the pandemic, I founded Camellia and Vine with the mission of 360-degree edutainment, because wine education should be inclusive, unpretentious, and fun,’ she added.
‘As I approach my 50th birthday, I am reminded that age, gender, or background should never define anyone. There are so many roles to fill and opportunities to explore in the wine world. I hope this win inspires others, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds, to see that the UK wine industry has room for everyone, even as it continues to grow and improve.’
The Wine Professional of the Year award was sponsored by Decanter, as part of our ongoing commitment to championing diversity in the wine trade.
‘These awards are the beating heart of our mission to celebrate and uplift hospitality talent across the UK,’ said Lorraine Copes, founder and CEO of Be Inclusive Hospitality.
‘This year has shown just how powerful collaboration can be – from partners and sponsors to our wider community, all coming together to champion creativity, resilience, and innovation,’ she added.
‘We’re proud to shine a light on those making an impact today, while inspiring the next generation to shape an inclusive and thriving future for our industry.’
Winners of the 2025 BIH Spotlight Awards
Individual Awards
Chef of the Year 2025
Nina Matsunaga, The Black Bull Inn, Sedbergh
Rising Star 2025
Eron Mibo, Tales and Tails UK
Writer of the Year 2025
Angela Zaher, food writer
Wine Professional of the Year 2025
Leona De Pasquale, Camellia and Vine
Beverage Innovator of the Year 2025
Sherwin Acebuche, Tarsier Southeast Asian Spirit
Head Office Impact 2025
Gina Knight, Flat Iron Steak
Industry Icon of the Year 2025
Tevin Tobun, Founder of ROUTD and GV Group
Cuisine Awards
African Food 2025
Khadim Mane, Little Baobab
Caribbean Food 2025
Nikki Whyte, Patois
East & Southeast Asian Food 2025
Kaneda Pen, Mamapen
South Asian Food
2025
Kanthi Thamma, The Spice Circuit
Middle Eastern Food
2025
Jad Youssef, Lebnani Restaurant
Business Awards
Bar/Pub of the Year 2025
Deano Moncrieffe, Hacha Bar
Brand of the Year 2025
Hot ‘N’ Juicy Shrimp LDN
People’s Choice Awards
People’s Choice Person of the Year 2025
Emanuele Mensah, The Connaught Bar
People’s Choice Restaurant of the Year 2025
Sham Mahabir, Limin Southbank