Leona de Pasquale named ‘Wine Professional of the Year’ at the 2025 BIH Spotlight Awards

The annual BIH Spotlight Awards have become a pivotal platform for celebrating the diverse talent of individuals from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds in the UK’s hospitality, food and drink sectors.

The fourth awards ceremony took place on Monday 13 October 2025 in London and saw winners named in 15 different categories.

They included Leona De Pasquale of Camellia and Vine, recipient of the newly introduced Wine Professional of the Year award, which recognises the work of wine buyers, sommeliers, educators and others who work in drinks.

‘Winning this award means more than recognition,’ said De Pasquale. ‘It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and why I love what I do.’

‘After losing my dream job as a full-time wine educator during the pandemic, I founded Camellia and Vine with the mission of 360-degree edutainment, because wine education should be inclusive, unpretentious, and fun,’ she added.

‘As I approach my 50th birthday, I am reminded that age, gender, or background should never define anyone. There are so many roles to fill and opportunities to explore in the wine world. I hope this win inspires others, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds, to see that the UK wine industry has room for everyone, even as it continues to grow and improve.’

The Wine Professional of the Year award was sponsored by Decanter, as part of our ongoing commitment to championing diversity in the wine trade.

‘These awards are the beating heart of our mission to celebrate and uplift hospitality talent across the UK,’ said Lorraine Copes, founder and CEO of Be Inclusive Hospitality.

‘This year has shown just how powerful collaboration can be – from partners and sponsors to our wider community, all coming together to champion creativity, resilience, and innovation,’ she added.

‘We’re proud to shine a light on those making an impact today, while inspiring the next generation to shape an inclusive and thriving future for our industry.’

Winners of the 2025 BIH Spotlight Awards

Individual Awards

Chef of the Year 2025

Nina Matsunaga, The Black Bull Inn, Sedbergh

Rising Star 2025

Eron Mibo, Tales and Tails UK

Writer of the Year 2025

Angela Zaher, food writer

Wine Professional of the Year 2025

Leona De Pasquale, Camellia and Vine

Beverage Innovator of the Year 2025

Sherwin Acebuche, Tarsier Southeast Asian Spirit

Head Office Impact 2025

Gina Knight, Flat Iron Steak

Industry Icon of the Year 2025

Tevin Tobun, Founder of ROUTD and GV Group

Cuisine Awards

African Food 2025

Khadim Mane, Little Baobab

Caribbean Food 2025

Nikki Whyte, Patois

East & Southeast Asian Food 2025

Kaneda Pen, Mamapen

South Asian Food 2025

Kanthi Thamma, The Spice Circuit

Middle Eastern Food 2025

Jad Youssef, Lebnani Restaurant

Business Awards

Bar/Pub of the Year 2025

Deano Moncrieffe, Hacha Bar

Brand of the Year 2025

Hot ‘N’ Juicy Shrimp LDN

People’s Choice Awards

People’s Choice Person of the Year 2025

Emanuele Mensah, The Connaught Bar

People’s Choice Restaurant of the Year 2025

Sham Mahabir, Limin Southbank

