Luxurious English vineyard property on sale for £3.3m

Chalksole Manor in East Kent lies in one of the key regions for English sparkling wine production and the property comes with a 2.8-hectare (6.89 acres) vineyard.

It has been listed for sale with a guide price of £3.3m, according to estate agency BTF Partnership.

A main residence was built in the Arts & Crafts style of architecture in 1920 for Sir Thomas Henry Devereux Berridge KBE, a former Liberal MP and solicitor, and subsequent owners have included a London photographer. Major renovations have taken place under the current owners, who arrived in 2002.

Alongside the charm of a century-old manor residence and the nearby beauty of Alkham Valley, the vineyard could prove an enticing opportunity for prospective buyers, said BTF Partnership.

First planted in 2007, there are 9,000 vines encompassing the classic trio of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

These grape varieties are best-known for producing Champagne, but they have also formed the bedrock of the burgeoning English sparkling wine movement in the past two decades.

Grapes from the Chalksole Manor vineyard are currently sold directly to winemakers.

Listing agency BTF said there was scope for a new business and that the vineyard’s current size could produce around 7,000 to 8,000 bottles of wine annually. Planting could be expanded with the acquisition of further land that is not part of this property sale, it added.

Purchase of a 3,600-square-foot, modern agricultural barn can also be negotiated separately by a prospective buyer interested in developing a wine business, the agency said.

Alex Cornwallis, of BTF Partnership, said, ‘This is the perfect house for someone looking for a private, rural and accessible country property with additional income streams and vineyard, which can be run as a hobby or developed for those with more commercial aspirations.

‘The existing holiday lets already generate a useful additional income stream, with the potential for further development.’

Starting a vineyard from scratch can require significant upfront investment and a willingness to wait several years before a first vintage can be bottled.

Cornwallis said, ‘For many people it would take them years to find and build a similar property with such potential for further growth and it will be of interest to those looking to avoid this and the challenges of getting the vineyard to its already-productive stage.’

Wine production in the UK has seen a boom period. There are more than 1,000 vineyards in the UK, said trade body WineGB last year.

It said Chardonnay was the most widely planted grape variety, accounting for 32% of the overall hectarage, followed Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Some top Champagne houses have taken notice. Taittinger’s Domaine Evremond officially opened in Kent in late 2024, nearly a decade after the Champagne house announced it had joined with partners to plant vines there.

