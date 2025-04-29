Meet the New World trailblazers redefining fine wine at DFWE New York

At the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) NYC, a handpicked selection of New World trailblazers is redefining what excellence looks like beyond the traditional strongholds of Europe. These six producers from the New World are not just making outstanding wines, they are pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and changing the way we think about fine wine.

From the cool-climate vineyards of Canada to the rugged beauty of Tasmania, these standout wineries show that fine wine today is global, dynamic, and full of the fresh energy driving the New World forward. Prepare to discover the producers redefining what fine wine means in the modern era – and the exceptional bottles you’ll have the chance to experience.

Rutini – Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina

Rutini, Single Vineyard Malbec, 2017

Argentina’s Malbec is famous the world over – but Rutini’s Single Vineyard expression shows there’s so much more to discover. Grown high in the Uco Valley, this Malbec combines bold, ripe fruit with a surprising elegance and a streak of mineral freshness. It’s a polished, terroir-driven wine that connects Argentina’s rich winemaking tradition with its exciting, forward-looking future. A powerful reminder of why Mendoza remains one of the world’s most exciting wine regions today.

Stark-Condé – Stellenbosch, South Africa

Stark-Condé, Oude Nektar Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Jonkershoek Valley in South Africa has always been a hidden gem, and Stark-Condé’s Oude Nektar Cabernet Sauvignon is its standout wine. This bottle brings together the best of both worlds, with the structure of a classic Bordeaux and the bright, vibrant style of the New World. It’s a perfect example of how South African wine continues to evolve and impress.

House of Arras – Tasmania, Australia

House of Arras, E.J. Carr Late Disgorged, 2006

Tasmania’s cool climate is perfect for sparkling wine, but House of Arras takes it even further. Crafted with over a decade of lees aging, the E.J. Carr Late Disgorged stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best sparkling wines. It’s a trailblazing example of how Australia’s island state is crafting wines of remarkable finesse and longevity.

Bachelder — Niagara, Ontario, Canada

Bachelder, Hanck Pinot Noir, 2022

If you’re a fan of cool-climate Pinot Noir, Thomas Bachelder’s Hanck Pinot from Niagara is one to look out for. This wine is fresh, expressive, and bursting with vibrant energy. It perfectly captures the excitement of Canada’s rising reputation in the world of fine wine.

Leyda – San Antonio, Chile

Leyda, Origin, Leyda Valley, 2022

Close to the Pacific Ocean, the Leyda Valley is redefining Chilean wine with its focus on freshness and coastal influence. Leyda’s Origin bottling bursts with energy – vivid fruit, mouth-watering acidity, and a crisp, modern profile that reflects Chile’s dynamic new era of winegrowing.

Yalumba – Barossa, Australia

Yalumba, The Octavius Old Vine Shiraz, 2018 (Magnum)

As Australia’s oldest family-owned winery, Yalumba perfectly balances tradition with fearless innovation. The Octavius, made from some of Barossa’s oldest Shiraz vines, delivers a powerful yet beautifully refined expression. Matured in custom-made small oak barrels, it’s a brilliant example of how Australian fine wine continues to evolve.

Trailblazers, Rewriting the Rules

These trailblazing producers show that fine wine today is bigger, bolder, and more exciting than ever. At the DFWE New York, you’ll have the chance to discover new favourites, explore fresh expressions of classic grapes, and see how the New World is shaping the future of wine.

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax | Masterclass tickets from $165

