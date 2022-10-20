Monopoly Napa Valley edition of famous board game released

Fans of California wine and board games can now pour a glass and spend an afternoon playing the new Monopoly Napa Valley edition, released this week by Top Trumps USA, under licence from brand owner Hasbro.

Top vineyard areas St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville are among the properties and places featured, alongside local landmarks and some wineries.

Wine lovers who have visited the region may recognise Bounty Hunter, a merchant with a wine bar in downtown Napa. It occupies the high-value ‘Park Lane’ slot from the game’s classic UK version.

The most expensive property, the ‘Mayfair’ slot (UK) or ‘Boardwalk’ slot in the traditional Atlantic City version of the game in the US, goes to Napa’s well-known Grape Crusher statue, rather than a specific wine estate.

Napa’s Oxbow Public Market, home to boutique food and wine stalls plus restaurants, and the Silverado Resort also feature on the board.

Several wineries star in the Monopoly Napa Valley edition, including Frank Family Vineyards.

Its founder, Rich Frank, said, ‘We could not be more thrilled to have a prominent position on this board next to other iconic wineries such as Beringer and Sterling [Vineyards].’

Oakville-based winery Napa Cellars is also among properties and sites featured, alongside Hall Wines and JaM Cellars.

Napa Cellars said it stars on Chance and Community Chest playing cards, the latter of which reads, ‘Napa Cellars consulted you to craft the next vintage. Collect 200.’

Top Trumps USA said it had released Monopoly Napa Valley in time for the holiday season.

’We’ve spent months creating a portrayal of the area’s dynamic communities that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come,’ said Jennifer Tripsea, a representative from Top Trumps USA, a division of Winning Moves International.

The group said Monopoly Napa Valley would be priced at $39.95 and sold via Amazon, CVS and www.toptrumps.us, as well as in local retailers.

It’s not the first wine-related edition of the famous board game. In France, Monopoly ‘edition des vins’ features top wine-growing areas across the country, with Burgundy’s Corton-Charlemagne occupying the highest-value slot.

