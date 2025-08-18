New Decanter reader survey 2025 seeks your views

A new online Decanter reader survey has been launched this month to give wine lovers a chance to express their views on the publication’s content.

It’s a chance for wine enthusiasts to say what they enjoy most about Decanter’s content, and what they would love to see more of.

Readers are also encouraged to give their opinion on how the publication can make their experience – particularly through Decanter Premium – even better.

Survey participants based in the UK or US can enter a prize draw to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards*. The prize draw closes at 12 pm (BST) on 3o August.

Decanter’s 2025 reader survey comes as the publication celebrates 50 years since the print magazine was first launched, back in 1975.

The wine world has changed immeasurably since then, and so has Decanter.

‘The brainchild of Colin Parnell and Tony Lord, the first magazine sold to a few London locals for 40p,’ said Content director Tina Gellie in a recent article on the publication’s 50th birthday celebrations.

‘Today, 556 issues later, Decanter engages readers in more than 100 countries – in print as well as digitally, through Decanter.com, which launched in 2000, DecanterChina.com (2012) and Decanter Premium (2017).’

And yet, Decanter’s mission remains the same; to provide expert guidance and inspiration to those who love wine.

As magazine editor Amy Wislocki put it last year, ‘We want to educate but also to entertain, and to make sure that we’re giving readers what they want – whether those readers are experienced collectors, or enthusiastic newcomers to wine.’

Help us to make your experience even better and deliver ever-more valuable content by completing our short online reader survey.

*Prizes will be awarded in local currency equivalent. The prize draw closes at 12 pm (BST) on 30 August, 2025. See full terms and conditions on the reader survey website.

