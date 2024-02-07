Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2024

Inside the February 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Xarel·lo rising high Fintan Kerr on the Catalonian white grape that is making waves beyond Cava
- Interview: Telmo Rodríguez Richard Woodard examines the dynamic winemaker’s new range of single-origin Rioja wines
- My top 20 Sherries Sarah Jane Evans MW recommends some of her favourites, across all styles
- Understanding Castilla y León This sprawling region is worth getting to know, says Beth Willard
- Producer profile: Hundred Acre Jonathan Cristaldi meets publicity- shy founder Jayson Woodbridge
- Vintage preview: Northern Rhône 2022 Matt Walls assesses a vintage that is hard to generalise about
- Ukraine: a wine odyssey Lilla O’Connor discovers the unfamiliar wines of a war-torn region
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight. Plus, ring the changes with five outstanding new-wave vodkas
- British rums Clinton Cawood finds that great rums can be produced beyond tropical climes
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: Cinnamon, cardamon & white pepper rice pudding Comfort food to nourish body and style, with wines to match
- Travel: Pedalling Priorat – a Catalonia cycling guide Clive Pursehouse saddles up for a three-day tour of the hilly region
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Ribera del Duero An impressive performance by the 59 entries, with 6 Outstanding and 20 Highly recommended
- Panel tasting: Spanish indigenous whites The lesser-known varieties shone here, in this tasting of 87 wines. Glass of Albillo Mayor, anyone?
- Expert’s choice: Navarra Beth Willard picks 18 whites, rosés and reds, with Garnacha the star
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; expert market view
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors 8 Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column The problem is not the chemistry of wine but its misuse
- Hugh Johnson’s column A visit to California at harvest time brings memories of older vintages
- DWWA 2023 highlights Fifteen award-winning Champagnes
- Wine to 5: Kim Chalmers The vine nursery owner is at the vanguard of introducing new grape varieties to Australia