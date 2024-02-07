Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2024

Our February issues shines a spotlight on Spain. We delve into the sprawling region of Castilla y León, explore the rise of Xarel·lo and showcase a great selection of Sherries to try. In travel, we embark on a cycling tour of Priorat, with some tasting thrown in for good measure of course. Elsewhere, we assess the 2022 vintage in the Northern Rhône and also focus on the wines of Ukraine.