Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2024

Our February issues shines a spotlight on Spain. We delve into the sprawling region of Castilla y León, explore the rise of Xarel·lo and showcase a great selection of Sherries to try. In travel, we embark on a cycling tour of Priorat, with some tasting thrown in for good measure of course. Elsewhere, we assess the 2022 vintage in the Northern Rhône and also focus on the wines of Ukraine.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Inside the February 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Xarel·lo rising high Fintan Kerr on the Catalonian white grape that is making waves beyond Cava
  • Interview: Telmo Rodríguez Richard Woodard examines the dynamic winemaker’s new range of single-origin Rioja wines
  • My top 20 Sherries Sarah Jane Evans MW recommends some of her favourites, across all styles
  • Understanding Castilla y León This sprawling region is worth getting to know, says Beth Willard
  • Producer profile: Hundred Acre Jonathan Cristaldi meets publicity- shy founder Jayson Woodbridge
  • Vintage preview: Northern Rhône 2022 Matt Walls assesses a vintage that is hard to generalise about
  • Ukraine: a wine odyssey Lilla O’Connor discovers the unfamiliar wines of a war-torn region

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight. Plus, ring the changes with five outstanding new-wave vodkas
  • British rums Clinton Cawood finds that great rums can be produced beyond tropical climes

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: Cinnamon, cardamon & white pepper rice pudding Comfort food to nourish body and style, with wines to match
  • Travel: Pedalling Priorat – a Catalonia cycling guide Clive Pursehouse saddles up for a three-day tour of the hilly region

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Ribera del Duero An impressive performance by the 59 entries, with 6 Outstanding and 20 Highly recommended
  • Panel tasting: Spanish indigenous whites The lesser-known varieties shone here, in this tasting of 87 wines. Glass of Albillo Mayor, anyone?
  • Expert’s choice: Navarra Beth Willard picks 18 whites, rosés and reds, with Garnacha the star
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; expert market view

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors 8 Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column The problem is not the chemistry of wine but its misuse
  • Hugh Johnson’s column A visit to California at harvest time brings memories of older vintages
  • DWWA 2023 highlights Fifteen award-winning Champagnes
  • Wine to 5: Kim Chalmers The vine nursery owner is at the vanguard of introducing new grape varieties to Australia

