Trump state banquet menu: California wine and rare whisky served

A luxurious state banquet for US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania was hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle on Wednesday night (17 September), with a menu seemingly designed to honour both countries.

Menus and wine lists for such occasions are usually created with meticulous attention to detail.

UK officials offered up a lavish menu to mark Trump’s official visit to the country, which has also been marked by protests.

Vintage English sparkling wine featured during the banquet at St George’s Hall, with Wiston Estate, Cuvée [Brut] 2016 poured for the 160-strong guest list, according to widespread media reports of the menu.

California’s legendary Ridge Vineyards also made an appearance via its Monte Bello 2000 vintage, 25 years on from harvest.

Trump reportedly doesn’t drink alcohol, and so the contents of the bottles were likely only enjoyed by other banquet guests.

Other wines served included 2018-vintage Corton-Charlemagne grand cru Burgundy from Domaine Bonneau du Martray, which is owned by US businessman Stan Kroenke, plus Pol Roger ‘Extra Cuvée de Reserve’ 1998 Champagne; Pol Roger was a favourite of Sir Winston Churchill.

A special US-UK cocktail was mixed to mark the occasion, ‘blending smoky whisky with the bright citrus of marmalade’, said the Royal family’s social media channels.

‘Crowned with a pecan foam and garnished with a toasted marshmallow set on a star-shaped biscuit, the cocktail aims to evoke the warmth of a fireside s’more.’

After dinner, spirits and fortified wine lovers among the banquet guests were also spoilt for choice.

There was a 1912 Hennessy Grande Champagne Cognac, reportedly representing the birth year of Trump’s Scottish-born mother.

A Warre’s 1945 vintage Port, possibly reflecting Trump becoming the 45th US president back in 2017 but also potentially marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Meanwhile, there was a rare Scotch whisky on the table after officials brought out a bottle of Bowmore Queen’s Cask 1980.

A cask was filled in that year during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the Islay-based distillery off the west coast of Scotland, and the contents were bottled for her Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Before that, state banquet guests were served a dinner featuring ballotine of organic Norfolk chicken wrapped in courgettes with a thyme and savoury-infused jus, according to menu details reported by several media, including The Independent.

As a starter, diners were given ‘Hampshire watercress panna cotta with Parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad’.

State banquet menus are always written in French as the first language, as noted during French president Macron’s visit to the UK earlier this year.

During the banquet for Trump, King Charles III spoke of the long-standing close ties between the US and UK.

