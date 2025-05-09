US restaurants with the best Champagne lists

When modern wine connoisseurs describe Champagne, the term versatile is often used, usually in reference to its adaptability to food pairings, from caviar and oysters to more modern delights like haute fried chicken.

Champagne has come a long way from being the lone bottle collecting dust at the back of a cellar awaiting a special occasion, to one that’s worthy of opening on a Monday night – just because.

The pomp and circumstance that once surrounded popping a cork no longer apply, making Champagne completely and utterly versatile.

In the US, bars and restaurants have embraced Champagne’s evolution with multi-page wine lists, Champagne flights for that just because moment, and avant-garde culinary pairings.

When it comes to seeking out a stateside reservation for superlative Champagne offerings, the following 16 venues will certainly quench your thirst.

Coqodaq – New York City, New York

Champagne and fried chicken are one of modern society’s trendiest indulgences, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at this Manhattan hotspot.

‘It’s a perfect balance of sophistication and comfort,’ says Dominique Demarville, cellar master at Lallier Champagne and a fan of Coqodaq’s signature pairing.

Coqodaq might be a New York newcomer, having opened in 2024, but it swiftly shot to the top of the list of must-visit venues in the city (and country) for its Champagne list of more than 400 bottles, curated by executive beverage director Victoria James. The list is widely quoted as the largest Champagne list in North America.

Eleven Madison Park – New York City, New York

‘This Champagne list shows a ton of range,’ says Hugo Bensimon, sommelier at Grill 23 in Boston.

This restaurant’s 220-page wine list counts Pierre Péters Les Chétillons 1990 and Krug Clos du Mesnil 1989 in magnum among its number.

If you like what you sip here, the highly acclaimed restaurant runs a wine club; whether you want to sign up for monthly boxes or one-off deliveries, expect thoughtful and grand selections from its 20,000-bottle cellar.

Peak – New York City, New York

Alongside one of the best views in NYC, this rooftop lounge flaunts a strong by-the-glass program, which is why you’ll likely find Jonathan Boulangeat, Head of Rare Champagne for US distributor Folio Fine Wine Partners, here whenever he’s in town.

By-the-glass options include: Rare Champagne Brut 2008, Krug Grande Cuvée 171ème Édition, and Pol Roger Brut 2016.

Corkbuzz – New York City, New York

It’s a rare occasion to find Champagne in restaurants at retail price points, but Corkbuzz defies the odds (which are even greater in NYC).

With a thoughtful mix of growers and Grandes Marques, the selections are intentional, says Nicole Muscari, a New York-based wine consultant and educator.

‘You can usually find wines that are difficult to source or available only through tight allocations,’ she adds, highlighting several cuvées from top grower Georges Laval on the list.

The Bar at Daniel – New York City, New York

If you’re looking for a bar that feels both French and classically New York at the same time, Didier Mariotti, cellar master at Veuve Clicquot, suggests The Bar at Daniel.

‘It makes me feel right at home,’ says Mariotti, praising the selection of prestige cuvées, including one of his favorite vintages of Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame, 2015, as well as the cheese cart and rotation of seasonal art that makes it feel like a new dining experience each time he visits.

The Bar at Baccarat Hotel – New York City, New York

‘The Baccarat Hotel is the epitome of luxury,’ says Demarville of this iconic NYC hotel.

Its onsite bar, where a variety of prestige cuvées and more avant-garde selections await, is no exception.

‘The ambiance is elegant, making it the ideal setting to enjoy Champagne in all its forms,’ he says.

This independent steakhouse has been a favorite among wine enthusiasts since 1983.

The likes of Taittinger and Vilmart & Cie hold a place on its by-the-glass list, while Champagnes by the bottle take up seven pages of its wine list. These include a selection of grandes marques, negociants and small growers among them.

Sexy Fish – Miami, Florida

This Asian restaurant dedicates an entire page to various vintages, cuvées and formats of Dom Pérignon including a methuselah (equivalent to eight standard bottles) of 2006 for $25,000.

‘It’s truly a playground for the Champagne-obsessed connoisseur,’ says Miami-based wine columnist and consultant, ​​Jacqueline Coleman.

Another selling point is that Sexy Fish is one of Miami’s best ‘clubstaurants’. ‘Where dinner is always followed by a party, if they aren’t happening at the same time already,’ says Coleman.

Amara – Miami, Florida

‘Amara is a relaxed venue on Biscayne Bay where wine nerds can really geek out,’ says Coleman.

‘In a flashy city like Miami, sometimes it’s hard to find places that elevate smaller or lesser-known producers,’ she says, but Amara succeeds with a thoughtful list highlighting smaller producers.

These include: Pierre Gimonnet & Fils, Frédéric Savart and Larmandier-Bernier.

Bern’s Steak House has been a destination restaurant for oenophiles since 1960 when founder Bern Laxer released the first edition of its wine list with the idea ‘to offer guests the opportunity to drink any kind of wine, from anywhere in the world at a reasonable price.’

Today, the wine list is on its 84th edition and boasts over 100 bottles of the best Champagnes.

Sushi Kashiba – Seattle, Washington

Sushi Kashiba is the best place to get grower Champagne in Seattle, according to fatcork Champagne club founder Bryan Maletis.

‘All the bottles complement the selection of sushi,’ says Maletis, ‘whether it’s a glass of zero-dosage blanc de blancs to go with the clean flavors of various white fish; a bottle of vintage, neutral oak-aged blanc de noirs to go with tuna and salmon; or a half-bottle of a Pinot Meunier-dominant Champagne to go with the bolder flavours of sea urchin and geoduck.’

The current by-the-glass pick is Etienne Calsac’s Les Rocheforts, and the list always features a rotating half-bottle of Champagne too.

Beverly Hills Hotel – Los Angeles, California

If the taste of old Hollywood glamour doesn’t entice you back time and time again, Mathieu Roland-Billecart, CEO and seventh generation of Champagne Billecart-Salmon, assures that the rare and vintage Champagne options at this ‘timeless classic’ will.

Nobu Malibu – Malibu, California

There’s no denying that Nobu Malibu’s vistas of the Pacific Ocean are a main draw for diners, however Bollinger’s cellar master, Denis Bunner, says that the cuisine and wine service are what makes it such a memorable destination for him.

‘I remember my first sip of Champagne Bollinger La Grande Année 2015 with their toro tartare and caviar, and it was a revelation,’ he says.

‘It is a great place to explore the unique flavors and taste sensations that different styles of Champagne can bring out in the food.’

The Little Nell – Aspen, Colorado

Aspen’s The Little Nell is consistently recognised for its five-star food and beverage program, and this includes a vast selection of Champagne.

‘The list allows you to explore a wide variety of styles, producers and vintages,’ says Hugo Bensimon, sommelier at Grill 23 in Boston.

‘It’s a lovely way to either see the whole range from a specific producer – or different vintage expressions.’

Bensimon highlights Salon 2008 in magnum and Billecart-Salmon’s Grand Cuvée 1996 as particular cellar standouts.

Effervescence – New Orleans, Louisiana

Large-format bottles, Champagne flights and 10 acclaimed labels by the glass shoot this restaurant to the top of unique concepts in New Orleans.

Whether you’re visiting for its happy hour, which includes rotating bubbly specials, or settling in for sparkling Sundays, you may want to leave extra time to enjoy all that Effervescence offers.

Pops for Champagne – Chicago, Illinois

Just off Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Pops for Champagne has delighted since 1982 with a happy hour that always features a Champagne by the glass and an extensive bottle list that includes every style, from vintage to demi-sec and doux.

