Wirra Wirra purchases Adelaide Hills producer Hahndorf Hill

Hahndorf Hill specialises in growing cool-climate Austrian grape varieties such as Grüner Veltliner, Blaufränkisch and Zweigelt.

Larry Jacobs and Marc Dobson established the six-hectare estate just outside the German-heritage village of Hahndorf back in 2002.

Hahndorf Hill is now firmly established as ‘Australia’s proud standard bearer for Grüner Veltliner’, according to Decanter’s David Sly.

Wirra Wirra chief executive Matthew Deller MW said: ‘At a time when the Australian wine industry is facing real challenges, we’re choosing to invest in quality, authenticity and long-term growth.

‘Larry and Marc have created something truly special. Hahndorf Hill fits perfectly with our vision for the future.’

This represents Wirra Wirra’s second foray into the Adelaide Hills. A decade ago, the family-owned business bought Ashton Hills, one of Australia’s leading Pinot Noir producers.

Hahndorf Hill is primarily renowned for producing four expressions of Grüner Veltliner, but it also makes small-batch reds, including Blaufränkisch, St. Laurent and Zweigelt. The winery produces a 12-variety white field blend, a rosé, a Pinot Grigio and a Shiraz too.

Jacobs, a former intensive-care doctor who gave up medicine to set up Mulderbosch Vineyards in Stellenbosch before moving to Australia in 1997, currently oversees all vineyard and winery operations at Hahndorf Hill.

Dobson, a former journalist and advertising copywriter from Cape Town, is responsible for marketing, while he also runs Hahndorf Hill’s cellar door operations. Both men now plan to retire, leaving the Wirra Wirra team to continue their work.

‘Marc and I are thrilled that Wirra Wirra will be taking over the reins,’ said Jacobs. ‘The Wirra Wirra team has all the skills and enthusiasm to take Hahndorf Hill to the next level.’

