On 24 November 1994, Jean-Michel Boursiquot made one of the most remarkable discoveries in wine history on a visit to Chile’s Maipo Valley. The French vine expert was in Santiago to speak at a symposium, and his hosts took him to see their prized Merlot vines. One look at the bright orange young leaves told Boursiquot his hosts had the wrong grape.

The flowers gave the game away. When he saw their twisted stamens, the visiting professor realised he was looking at Carménère, a grape that had all but disappeared from Bordeaux after the phylloxera crisis of the 19th century. He had only ever seen the grape in a research collection back in France, so finding entire rows of it in a Chilean vineyard was the last thing he expected.

Boursiquot’s find meant much of what Chile had been selling as Merlot was really Carménère. Some producers clung to the familiar Merlot label, but others embraced the Carménère name, and the industry eventually adopted Carménère as Chile’s calling card.

Carménère is now one of the country’s most widely planted grapes. The anniversary of Boursiquot’s discovery has become International Carménère Day, your annual cue to open a bottle and celebrate the grape that spent more than a century hiding in plain sight.

What happens on Carménère Day?

On Carménère Day, wineries, importers and restaurants celebrate the grape with a busy schedule of tastings. Chilean wineries welcome visitors to their vineyards, while embassies and importers host events around the world, and producers as far afield as California and South Africa join in too. Social media is also abuzz, with drinkers posting bottles, tasting notes and food pairings under #CarménèreDay.

Wines of Chile, which promotes the country’s wines overseas, created Carménère Day in 2014 to mark the 20th anniversary of Boursiquot’s discovery. The first edition centred on a live online tasting, and within a year drinkers from Asia, Europe and the Americas were joining in.

In the US, the day always lands within a few days of Thanksgiving, and Carménère’s peppery, food-friendly style makes it a fine partner for the holiday spread.

The sixth grape of Bordeaux

Carménère’s leaves turn a blazing red in autumn, which explains its name: carmin is the French word for crimson. The grape is one of Bordeaux’s six classic red varieties, alongside Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot, and it was widely planted in the Médoc and Graves in the early 19th century.

Then Europe’s vineyard plagues struck. Oidium ravaged the grape in the 1850s, and the phylloxera louse that devastated French vineyards from the 1860s finished the job. When Bordeaux replanted, growers passed over Carménère: it was hard to source, late to ripen and prone to poor fruit set in damp springs. The variety dwindled to a few scattered vines in its homeland, and the wine world wrote it off as a casualty of history.

Unknown to anyone at the time, Carménère had already escaped. In the 1850s – crucially, before phylloxera hit – Chilean landowners imported bundles of Bordeaux cuttings, and Carménère travelled among them as a stowaway.

The Andes, the Pacific and the Atacama Desert protected Chile’s vineyards from phylloxera, allowing the fugitive grape to thrive there for 140 years under an assumed name. Growers mistook it for the Merlot it closely resembles and bottled the wine as ‘Chilean Merlot’.

Yet something didn’t quite add up. The ‘Merlot’ ripened weeks later than it should have, and its wine had a savoury, spicy character that set Chilean Merlot apart. Boursiquot’s 1994 identification, later confirmed by DNA testing, gave Chile a distinctive grape with deep Bordeaux pedigree.

From Chile to China

Chile has made the most of its inheritance. Carménère now covers thousands of hectares, reaching its peak in the warm Colchagua Valley – particularly the horseshoe-shaped Apalta Valley – and in Cachapoal’s Peumo district. The finest examples from these areas have won worldwide acclaim. Long, sunny autumns let the late-ripening grape develop ripe dark fruit wrapped around its signature notes of green peppercorn, paprika and dark chocolate.

The mistaken-identity theme follows Carménère wherever it goes. In northern Italy, vines long grown as Cabernet Franc turned out to be Carménère, and in China, the widely planted variety known as Cabernet Gernischt has been identified as the same grape. That makes China one of the largest Carménère growers on the planet, mostly without the name ever appearing on a label. Back in Bordeaux, a handful of estates still grow small plots of the grape.

International Carménère Day is the perfect excuse to taste a piece of resurrected history. Pour a glass and toast the grape that came back from the brink.

Scroll down to discover 15 award-winning Carménère dominant wines from DWWA 2026

What does it taste like? Body: Medium to full-bodied

Medium to full-bodied Typical flavours: Black plum, blackberry and black cherry, with notes of green peppercorn, paprika, roasted red pepper, dark chocolate and tobacco

Black plum, blackberry and black cherry, with notes of green peppercorn, paprika, roasted red pepper, dark chocolate and tobacco Top regions: Colchagua Valley (especially Apalta), Cachapoal and Maipo (Chile), Veneto and Friuli (Italy), with significant plantings in China as Cabernet Gernischt

Colchagua Valley (especially Apalta), Cachapoal and Maipo (Chile), Veneto and Friuli (Italy), with significant plantings in China as Cabernet Gernischt Similar to: If you enjoy Cabernet Franc, Merlot or Malbec, try Carménère

If you enjoy Cabernet Franc, Merlot or Malbec, try Carménère Food pairings: Grilled and barbecued meats, beef empanadas, roast pork, mushroom risotto, tomato-based pasta dishes and smoked cheeses

Grilled and barbecued meats, beef empanadas, roast pork, mushroom risotto, tomato-based pasta dishes and smoked cheeses When to drink: Most Carménère is at its best within three to eight years of vintage, while icon bottlings from Apalta can age gracefully for a decade or more

Chile

San Pedro, 1865 Selected Vineyards Las Lagunas Carmenère, Colchagua 2023

Best in Show, 97 points

This is our fifteenth Best In Show from Chile, and the fourth Carmenère – giving this ancient variety far more appearances in varietal guise than any Chilean rival (surprisingly, we're still waiting for the first pure Chilean Cabernet to make the Top 50). It comes from red-wine hotspot Colchagua, and is dark and lustrous in the glass. Our judges considered it a great example of contemporary Chilean Carmenère (this variety, remember, is also widely planted in China, so international comparisons are possible), with floral rose notes to match its fruit and, as one judge put it, ‘wonderful tension in the palate’. The tannins are discreet, ripe and soft and the wine has poised acidity to carry and freshen the fruit; there are cocoa notes on the long and surprisingly lively finish. Alcohol 14%

Baron Philippe De Rothschild, Mapu Tierra Sagrada Carmenere, Maule 2024

Value Gold, 95 points

Effortless charm; displaying charcuterie, hedgerow fruit, dark spice and violet perfume on a blanket of sensitively applied oak. Beautifully defined with rounded tannins and herbaceous acidity. Alc 14%

Montes, Purple Angel Carmenère-Petit Verdot, Colchagua 2022

Gold, 95 points

Seductive blackberry, cherry and plum aromas fuse with vanilla coffee and chocolate succulence and nestle into the polished structure and glossy tannins. Unabashedly bold and lavish. Alc 14.5%



Undurraga, Extinto Carménère, Cachapoal 2024

Gold, 95 points

Heady ripe berry fruit and soft florals embrace the scintillating savoury backbone, encompassing earthy tones and grilled red pepper nuances. Fluid and inviting, fine-grained and long. Alc 14%

Baron Philippe De Rothschild, Escudo Rojo Origine Carmenere, Colchagua 2025

Silver, 94 points

Bursting with ripe blackberry, cedar, pepper, violets and wild herbs on the nose. Full palate, chocolatey and smooth, silky texture. Alc 14%

Santa Ema, Amplus One Carmenere, Peumo, Cachapoal 2023

Silver, 94 points

Lovely nose, with lots of ripe strawberries, cherries and inviting herbal and spicy nuances. Quite polished and gracefully concentrated. Alc 14%

Casas Patronales, Leal Single Vineyard Carménère, Cauquenes 2023

Silver, 93 points

Ambitious nose with lifted blueberry aromas, notes of flowers, hints of garrigue and candied undertones. Fine grained tannins, well structured. Alc 14%

Terrunyo, Carmenere, Peumo, Cachapoal 2024

Silver, 93 points

Fruit driven character with nuances of supple forest fruit seasoned by cocoa notes. Toasty palate, ambitious style, refined and precise. Alc 14.5%

Undurraga, T.H. Carménère, Peumo, Cachapoal 2024

Silver, 93 points

Restrained aromas of rosehips, black tea, sweet paprika and lots of ripe fruit. Lively acidity providing structure, firm tannins. Alc 14%

Cono Sur, 20 Barrels Carmenere, Peumo, Cachapoal 2022

Silver, 92 points

Inky style, with dark brooding nose of black fruits and savoury undertones. Well integrated tannins, firm structure and refreshing acidity. Alc 13.5%

Indómita, The Co-operative Irresistible Carménère, Maipó Valley 2024

Value Silver, 92 points

Delicious aromas of spices with notes of cocoa, red plum and blackcurrant. Spicy palate, beautiful freshness on the palate. Alc 13.5%



Quinta Las Cabras, Barrel Reserve Carmenère, Peumo, Cachapoal 2024

Silver, 92 points

Earthy nose with aromas of forest floor, boldo and smoked tea on the nose. Savoury palate, fluid texture, refreshing acidity. Alc 14%

Terranoble, CA1 Andes Carmenere, Colchagua 2022

Silver, 92 points

The nose displays notes of smoked paprika, ripe plums, blackberries and cherries. Opulent style with delicious layers of flavour. Alc 14%

Ventisquero, Grey Single Block Carménère, Maipó Valley 2023

Silver, 92 points

Lifted nose with a minty and floral character, aromas of blackberry chocolate and smoked paprika. Juicy and easy to drink. Alc 13.5%

Viña Tarapacá, Gran Reserva Etiqueta Negra Carmenere, Maipó Valley 2024

Silver, 92 points

Fragrant on the nose, with touches of sage and violets, aromas of black pepper and red cherry. Very fluid palate. Alc 14%

Related articles