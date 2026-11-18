At London's Landmark Hotel, Decanter's flagship Fine Wine Encounter brought together more than 130 producers and over 1,000 wines across two days of tastings and masterclasses.

Trade professionals and wine lovers filled the rooms, with the energy matching the calibre of the producers on show. Three sold-out masterclasses were led by some of the world's most celebrated names: Vincent Chaperon, chef du cave at legendary Champagne house Dom Pérignon; Jean-Emmanuel Danjoy, head winemaker at Bordeaux's iconic Baron Philippe de Rothschild; and Alejandra Chadwick, co-owner of Chile's premium Seña.

At the Grand Tasting, guests explored wines from around the world. The Cellar Collection offered the most exclusive tasting experience, with 21 hand-selected producers each pouring three vintages of their flagship cuvée, including a library release aged for around a decade.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson Photography)

The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winners' table was once again a favourite. More than 40 top-scoring winners from the 2026 competition were presented, giving guests the chance to taste wines that had been judged and awarded by leading international experts. The range was impressive, from vintage Champagnes and Austrian whites to red wines from Italy, China and Croatia.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson Photography)

Guests could taste 14 Platinum and Best in Show winners, all scoring 97 points. Among them were Jacquart, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France 2018 and Kopke, Colheita, Port, Portugal 1957.

Explore below the full list of DWWA 2026 award-winning wines featured on the day, and find more event highlights here.

Sparkling

Bisol 1542 , Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2025

Gold, 95 points

, Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2025 Gold, 95 points Hambledon Wine Estate , Classic Cuvée Brut, Hampshire, England, United Kingdom NV

Gold, 95 points

, Classic Cuvée Brut, Hampshire, England, United Kingdom NV Gold, 95 points Les Arcanes De Joy , Les 3 Anges Extra Brut Premier Cru, Champagne, France NV

Gold, 95 points

, Les 3 Anges Extra Brut Premier Cru, Champagne, France NV Gold, 95 points AvinoDos , Blanc De Blanc Extra Brut, Los Carneros, California, United States 2022

Platinum, 97 points

, Blanc De Blanc Extra Brut, Los Carneros, California, United States 2022 Platinum, 97 points Jacquart , Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France 2018

Platinum, 97 points

, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France 2018 Platinum, 97 points Saint-Réol , Elégance Brut Grand Cru Ambonnay, Champagne, France 2013

Gold, 96 points

, Elégance Brut Grand Cru Ambonnay, Champagne, France 2013 Gold, 96 points Drappier , Brut Nature, Champagne, France NV

Platinum, 97 points

, Brut Nature, Champagne, France NV Platinum, 97 points Coolhurst Vineyards, Lady Elizabeth Rosé, Sussex, England, United Kingdom 2018

Gold, 95 points

Whites

Château Larrivet Haut-Brion , Les Hauts de Larrivet Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2022

Gold, 95 points

, Les Hauts de Larrivet Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2022 Gold, 95 points Rapaura Springs , ROHE Sauvignon Blanc, Blind River, Marlborough, New Zealand 2025

Best in Show, 97 points

, ROHE Sauvignon Blanc, Blind River, Marlborough, New Zealand 2025 Best in Show, 97 points Zevenwacht , Z Collection Sauvignon Blanc, Polkadraai Hills, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2025

Gold, 95 points

, Z Collection Sauvignon Blanc, Polkadraai Hills, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2025 Gold, 95 points Eugenio Collavini , Broy, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

Gold, 95 points

, Broy, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023 Gold, 95 points Krispel , Ried Neusetzberg Weissburgunder, Vulkanland, Steiermark, Austria 2023

Gold, 95 points

, Ried Neusetzberg Weissburgunder, Vulkanland, Steiermark, Austria 2023 Gold, 95 points Corte Sermana , Sermana, Lugana Riserva, Veneto, Italy 2021

Platinum, 97 points

, Sermana, Lugana Riserva, Veneto, Italy 2021 Platinum, 97 points Domaine La Capitaine , Collection Agénor Viognier, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2023

Gold, 96 points

, Collection Agénor Viognier, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2023 Gold, 96 points Orfée , Cuvée Sextant, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2024

Gold, 96 points

, Cuvée Sextant, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2024 Gold, 96 points Domaine Kirrenbourg , Gewurztraminer, Grand Cru Schlossberg, Alsace, France 2021

Platinum, 97 points

, Gewurztraminer, Grand Cru Schlossberg, Alsace, France 2021 Platinum, 97 points Iwayini , Riesling, Moravia, Czech Republic 2023

Gold, 95 points

, Riesling, Moravia, Czech Republic 2023 Gold, 95 points Eden Rift , Terraces Chardonnay, Cienga Valley, California, United States 2023

Gold, 95 points

, Terraces Chardonnay, Cienga Valley, California, United States 2023 Gold, 95 points Xanadu, Reserve Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024

Gold, 95 points

Rosé

Domaine De La Croix, Empereur, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, Provence, France 2022

Gold, 95 points

Reds

Clos Ostler , EOS Pinot Noir, Waitaki Valley, New Zealand 2022

Platinum, 97 points

, EOS Pinot Noir, Waitaki Valley, New Zealand 2022 Platinum, 97 points Alpha Estate , Single Vineyard Hedgehog Xinomavro, Amyndeon, Macedonia, Greece 2023

Gold, 95 points

, Single Vineyard Hedgehog Xinomavro, Amyndeon, Macedonia, Greece 2023 Gold, 95 points Piazzo Comm. Armando , Argè, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy 2023

Gold, 95 points

, Argè, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy 2023 Gold, 95 points Tenute Fusi , Torre Prumiano, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2022

Gold, 95 points

, Torre Prumiano, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2022 Gold, 95 points Castello Del Trebbio , Vigneto Lastricato Terraelectae, Chianti Rùfina Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2021

Platinum, 97 points

, Vigneto Lastricato Terraelectae, Chianti Rùfina Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2021 Platinum, 97 points Chateau Pierrail , Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022

Gold, 95 points

, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022 Gold, 95 points Mont Rochelle , Syrah, Franschoek, South Africa 2023

Gold, 95 points

, Syrah, Franschoek, South Africa 2023 Gold, 95 points De Trafford , Blueprint Syrah, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022

Gold, 95 points

, Blueprint Syrah, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 Gold, 95 points Domaine De La Font Des Pères , Bandol, Provence, France 2020

Platinum, 97 points

, Bandol, Provence, France 2020 Platinum, 97 points Quinta Do Côtto , 12 Barricas, Douro, Portugal 2024

Gold, 95 points

, 12 Barricas, Douro, Portugal 2024 Gold, 95 points AB Astris , Souzao, Texas Hill Country, Texas, United States 2022

Gold, 96 points

, Souzao, Texas Hill Country, Texas, United States 2022 Gold, 96 points Trapiche , Terroir Series Laborde Cabernet Sauvignon, La Consulta, San Carlos, Mendoza, Argentina 2024

Platinum, 97 points

, Terroir Series Laborde Cabernet Sauvignon, La Consulta, San Carlos, Mendoza, Argentina 2024 Platinum, 97 points Bodega Los Helechos , Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2022

Gold, 95 points

, Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2022 Gold, 95 points Poggio Al Tesoro , Dedicato a Walter, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2021

Gold, 95 points

, Dedicato a Walter, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2021 Gold, 95 points Chateau Mihope , Enjoy Cabernet Gernischt, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2023

Gold, 95 points

, Enjoy Cabernet Gernischt, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2023 Gold, 95 points Marijan, Plaža Plavac, Hvar, Coastal, Croatia 2021

Best in Show, 97 points

Sweet & Fortified

Pellegrino , Nes, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2024

Gold, 96 points

, Nes, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2024 Gold, 96 points Oremus , Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2016

Best in Show, 97 points

, Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2016 Best in Show, 97 points Menin Douro Estates , 20 Year Old, White, Port, Portugal NV

Gold, 95 points

, 20 Year Old, White, Port, Portugal NV Gold, 95 points Kopke, Colheita, Port, Portugal 1957

Best in Show, 97 points

Entries for Decanter World Wine Awards 2027 are now open. Learn more and enter at enter.decanter.com.

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