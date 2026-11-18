DWWA 2026 winners steal the show at the London Fine Wine Encounter
Over 40 top-scoring DWWA 2026 wines took centre stage at Decanter’s flagship London event.
At London's Landmark Hotel, Decanter's flagship Fine Wine Encounter brought together more than 130 producers and over 1,000 wines across two days of tastings and masterclasses.
Trade professionals and wine lovers filled the rooms, with the energy matching the calibre of the producers on show. Three sold-out masterclasses were led by some of the world's most celebrated names: Vincent Chaperon, chef du cave at legendary Champagne house Dom Pérignon; Jean-Emmanuel Danjoy, head winemaker at Bordeaux's iconic Baron Philippe de Rothschild; and Alejandra Chadwick, co-owner of Chile's premium Seña.
At the Grand Tasting, guests explored wines from around the world. The Cellar Collection offered the most exclusive tasting experience, with 21 hand-selected producers each pouring three vintages of their flagship cuvée, including a library release aged for around a decade.
The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winners' table was once again a favourite. More than 40 top-scoring winners from the 2026 competition were presented, giving guests the chance to taste wines that had been judged and awarded by leading international experts. The range was impressive, from vintage Champagnes and Austrian whites to red wines from Italy, China and Croatia.
Guests could taste 14 Platinum and Best in Show winners, all scoring 97 points. Among them were Jacquart, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France 2018 and Kopke, Colheita, Port, Portugal 1957.
Explore below the full list of DWWA 2026 award-winning wines featured on the day, and find more event highlights here.
Sparkling
- Bisol 1542, Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2025
Gold, 95 points
- Hambledon Wine Estate, Classic Cuvée Brut, Hampshire, England, United Kingdom NV
Gold, 95 points
- Les Arcanes De Joy, Les 3 Anges Extra Brut Premier Cru, Champagne, France NV
Gold, 95 points
- AvinoDos, Blanc De Blanc Extra Brut, Los Carneros, California, United States 2022
Platinum, 97 points
- Jacquart, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France 2018
Platinum, 97 points
- Saint-Réol, Elégance Brut Grand Cru Ambonnay, Champagne, France 2013
Gold, 96 points
- Drappier, Brut Nature, Champagne, France NV
Platinum, 97 points
- Coolhurst Vineyards, Lady Elizabeth Rosé, Sussex, England, United Kingdom 2018
Gold, 95 points
Whites
- Château Larrivet Haut-Brion, Les Hauts de Larrivet Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Rapaura Springs, ROHE Sauvignon Blanc, Blind River, Marlborough, New Zealand 2025
Best in Show, 97 points
- Zevenwacht, Z Collection Sauvignon Blanc, Polkadraai Hills, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2025
Gold, 95 points
- Eugenio Collavini, Broy, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Krispel, Ried Neusetzberg Weissburgunder, Vulkanland, Steiermark, Austria 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Corte Sermana, Sermana, Lugana Riserva, Veneto, Italy 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine La Capitaine, Collection Agénor Viognier, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2023
Gold, 96 points
- Orfée, Cuvée Sextant, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2024
Gold, 96 points
- Domaine Kirrenbourg, Gewurztraminer, Grand Cru Schlossberg, Alsace, France 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Iwayini, Riesling, Moravia, Czech Republic 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Eden Rift, Terraces Chardonnay, Cienga Valley, California, United States 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Xanadu, Reserve Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024
Gold, 95 points
Rosé
- Domaine De La Croix, Empereur, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, Provence, France 2022
Gold, 95 points
Reds
- Clos Ostler, EOS Pinot Noir, Waitaki Valley, New Zealand 2022
Platinum, 97 points
- Alpha Estate, Single Vineyard Hedgehog Xinomavro, Amyndeon, Macedonia, Greece 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Piazzo Comm. Armando, Argè, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Tenute Fusi, Torre Prumiano, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Castello Del Trebbio, Vigneto Lastricato Terraelectae, Chianti Rùfina Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Chateau Pierrail, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Mont Rochelle, Syrah, Franschoek, South Africa 2023
Gold, 95 points
- De Trafford, Blueprint Syrah, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Domaine De La Font Des Pères, Bandol, Provence, France 2020
Platinum, 97 points
- Quinta Do Côtto, 12 Barricas, Douro, Portugal 2024
Gold, 95 points
- AB Astris, Souzao, Texas Hill Country, Texas, United States 2022
Gold, 96 points
- Trapiche, Terroir Series Laborde Cabernet Sauvignon, La Consulta, San Carlos, Mendoza, Argentina 2024
Platinum, 97 points
- Bodega Los Helechos, Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Poggio Al Tesoro, Dedicato a Walter, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Chateau Mihope, Enjoy Cabernet Gernischt, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Marijan, Plaža Plavac, Hvar, Coastal, Croatia 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
Sweet & Fortified
- Pellegrino, Nes, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2024
Gold, 96 points
- Oremus, Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2016
Best in Show, 97 points
- Menin Douro Estates, 20 Year Old, White, Port, Portugal NV
Gold, 95 points
- Kopke, Colheita, Port, Portugal 1957
Best in Show, 97 points
Entries for Decanter World Wine Awards 2027 are now open. Learn more and enter at enter.decanter.com.
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Loukia is Marketing Manager at Decanter, supporting Decanter’s awards and events in the UK and overseas, including Decanter World Wine Awards, Fine Wine Encounters, Decanter Masterclasses and Decanter’s international presence at trade fairs and events.
Loukia holds the WSET Diploma in Wines and has a MSc (Hons) in marketing. Her background is diverse with her study focus being in law before she discovered her love for wine. She previously completed an internship in a winery in Naoussa, northern Greece and she also has experience working in the spirits industry with UK specialist retailer Master of Malt.
Loukia loves learning and exploring more about wine and her favourite grape varieties and wines at the moment include Assyrtiko, red Burgundy and Xinomavro.