Zinfandel has been producing hearty red wines in California since the frenzied days of the Gold Rush. Thirsty miners wanted something with more backbone than the Golden State’s original Mission grape, and Zinfandel was happy to oblige. Vineyards soon sprang up in the foothills near the gold fields, before rapidly spreading across the state.

The grape survived phylloxera, Prohibition and the whims of fashion to emerge as one of America’s leading varieties. However, its story began on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast, where it went by the name Tribidrag. Historians believe it then found its way into the Habsburg imperial nursery in Vienna, before setting sail for America. Vines that crossed the Adriatic also flourished in Puglia, where Italians know the grape as Primitivo.



Uncovering those roots took decades of detective work. Scientists first linked Zinfandel to Primitivo, and the final breakthrough came in 2001, when DNA tests matched it to just nine vines growing in a single vineyard near Split.



Today, Zinfandel has fans on both sides of the Atlantic, and plenty of them have the same date circled on the calendar every November.

Why is Zinfandel Day on the third Wednesday of November?

The founders chose mid-November to coincide with the run-up to the holiday season, when colder weather and hearty food play to the grape’s ripe fruit and peppery spice. National Zinfandel Day falls eight days before Thanksgiving in the US, giving wine lovers plenty of time to stock up for the feast.

A California-based group called Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP) created the celebration in 2012. Wineries, bars and restaurants mark the day with special tastings and food pairings, particularly in California’s Zinfandel heartlands. While it began as an American celebration, wine lovers outside the US need little excuse to open a warming bottle of red as winter approaches. Fans share what they’re pouring under #ZinDay and #ZinfandelDay.

From Dalmatia to the New World

Zinfandel’s great adventure began with the fall of the Venetian Republic in 1797, when the Habsburgs seized control of Dalmatia. Vines from across the empire were gathered in the imperial gardens at Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, and it seems Tribidrag was among them.

From Vienna, the trail leads across the Atlantic to the United States, which was still a young nation of two dozen states clustered mainly to the east of the Mississippi River. At the time, California was a remote outpost of Mexico.

George Gibbs, a nurseryman on New York’s Long Island, imported a batch of unnamed cuttings from Schönbrunn in the 1820s. Among them was a mysterious red grape that would soon find its way north to New England.



By the 1830s, Boston growers were raising it under glass as a table grape and selling it under a string of inventive spellings – Zenfendal, Zinfindal and, eventually, Zinfandel. When gold was struck in California, East Coast nurserymen joined the rush west and took the vine with them.

Joseph Osborne was one of the grape’s first champions. He planted Zinfandel at his Oak Knoll vineyard just north of Napa, and by 1857 his wines were winning awards at fairs in the Bay Area.

Planting boomed in the following decades, and by the 1880s Zinfandel was California’s most widely planted grape. Somewhere along the way, its European past was forgotten, and Californians came to think of the grape as their own.

Cracking the case

For much of the 20th century, Zinfandel’s origins were clouded by myth. Most accounts credited Agoston Haraszthy, a Hungarian-born pioneer of California wine, with bringing the grape over from his homeland. Wine historian Charles Sullivan later dismantled that legend, showing that Zinfandel was well established on the East Coast long before Haraszthy reached California in 1849.

The first real clue emerged in 1967, when a scientist from the University of California, Davis, travelled to Italy. He tasted a local red made from the Primitivo grape while visiting Bari, and he noticed that it was remarkably similar to Zinfandel. DNA profiling in the 1990s proved that they were indeed the same variety.

Attention then turned across the Adriatic to Croatia’s Plavac Mali, which looked so similar that many assumed it was the original Zinfandel. It turned out to be one of Zinfandel’s offspring instead, leaving researchers to keep hunting until those nine vines near Split finally solved the mystery.

Saved by a happy accident

By the 1970s, Zinfandel had fallen out of favour in California, and growers were ripping out old vineyards to plant Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Help came from an unlikely source.

At Sutter Home in the Napa Valley, winemaker Bob Trinchero had been bleeding off some of the juice to intensify his red Zinfandel. He sold the pale run-off as a dry wine in its own right. In 1975, one batch stopped fermenting early, leaving it slightly sweet – and White Zinfandel was born.

Connoisseurs were unimpressed, but drinkers loved it. By the mid-1980s, White Zinfandel was one of America’s bestselling wines, and the demand for grapes gave growers a reason to keep their old Zinfandel vines in the ground.

Those vines are now among California’s most prized. Gnarled bush vines planted in the 19th century still produce small crops of intensely concentrated fruit in regions such as Lodi, Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley and the Sierra Foothills. In Lodi’s sandy soils, many still grow ungrafted on their own roots, as the vine-destroying phylloxera louse struggles to survive there.

One grape, many homes

California and Puglia are the grape’s two great strongholds, with broadly similar areas under vine. In California the grape is grown in most of the state’s counties, producing everything from juicy, easy-drinking reds to dense, brambly old-vine wines with a peppery kick. Lodi, Dry Creek Valley, Amador County and Paso Robles lead the way.

Puglia, in the heel of Italy’s boot, is home to nearly all of Italy’s plantings. Here the grape goes by Primitivo – a nod to its habit of ripening early – and it makes rich, sun-soaked reds that tend to be earthier and firmer than their Californian cousins. Primitivo di Manduria and Gioia del Colle are the best-known appellations.

Across the Adriatic, Croatian growers have embraced the discovery, reviving the grape along the Dalmatian coast under the names Tribidrag and Crljenak Kaštelanski. Its offspring, Plavac Mali, is now Croatia’s flagship red grape, while neighbouring Montenegro grows the same variety but calls it Kratošija. Further afield, the grape’s love of heat has won it a following in Australia, and there are smaller plantings in Chile and South Africa.

Whatever name is on the label, a ripe, peppery bottle of Zinfandel is made for sharing. Gather some friends, put something hearty on the table and raise a toast to one of wine’s great travellers.

Scroll down to discover 10 award-winning Zinfandel dominant wines from DWWA 2026

What does it taste like? Body: Medium to full-bodied reds; also made as White Zinfandel, a pale, slightly sweet rosé

Medium to full-bodied reds; also made as White Zinfandel, a pale, slightly sweet rosé Typical flavours: Blackberry, raspberry, plum and cherry, with notes of black pepper, liquorice, sweet tobacco and cinnamon, turning to dried fig and chocolate in riper styles

Blackberry, raspberry, plum and cherry, with notes of black pepper, liquorice, sweet tobacco and cinnamon, turning to dried fig and chocolate in riper styles Top regions: Lodi, Dry Creek Valley, Amador County and Paso Robles (California); Manduria and Gioia del Colle (Puglia, as Primitivo); Dalmatia (Croatia, as Tribidrag)

Lodi, Dry Creek Valley, Amador County and Paso Robles (California); Manduria and Gioia del Colle (Puglia, as Primitivo); Dalmatia (Croatia, as Tribidrag) Similar to: If you enjoy Shiraz, Grenache or Malbec, try Zinfandel

If you enjoy Shiraz, Grenache or Malbec, try Zinfandel Food pairings: Barbecued ribs, burgers, sausages, pizza, chilli con carne, slow-cooked lamb and hard cheeses

Barbecued ribs, burgers, sausages, pizza, chilli con carne, slow-cooked lamb and hard cheeses When to drink: Most Zinfandel is at its vibrant best within five years of vintage, but top old-vine bottlings can age for a decade or more

Croatia

Bedalov, Castel Zinfandel, Srednja i Južna Dalmacija, Coastal 2023

Silver, 91 points

Restrained nuances of flowers, blackberries, wet stone and red plums on the nose. Full body, with a firm tannin structure. Alcohol 15.5%

Italy

Big Boys, Zinfandel, Puglia 2025

Silver, 90 points

Preserved cherry and plum with chocolate and cold brew interest unfold into a juicy core, dusty tannins and elegant freshness. Alc 14.5%

United States

Asda, Exceptional Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2024

Gold, 95 points

Gorgeous chocolate-covered cherry, raisin and bergamot aromas flourish over the nose and seep into the deep, sun-drenched core. Gentle spice adds warmth to the long length. Alc 14.5%

Mina Mesa, Zinfandel, Paso Robles, California 2024

Gold, 95 points

A flamboyant profile of plum, cherry and raisin with rooibos tea notes neatly sewn in. Juicy and resinous with a blood orange lift to the finish. Alc 15%

Nichelini, Reserve Zinfandel, Napa Valley, California 2024

Gold, 95 points

Excellent ripe, mouth-filling blueberry and bramble fruit alongside fronds of violet and lavender perfume. Bold and creamy with gentle tobacco spice bringing complexity to the finish. Alc 14.5 %

F. Stephen Millier, Black Label Zinfandel, Amador County, California 2022

Silver, 93 points

Sweet bramble fruit and ripe peach yoghurt notes lead the nose with some boysenberry notes. Juicy and easy to drink. Alc 14.5%



Ironstone, Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2023

Silver, 92 points

Interesting nose, combination of black and red fruit, oak spice and a light herbal edge. Bright acidity and persistent finish. Alc 14.5%

Deloach Vineyards, Zinfandel, California 2024

Silver, 91 points

Minty nose with aromas of raisins, and boysenberry, some peachy undertones. Fresh acidity and soft tannins on the palate. Alc 14.5%

Grgich Hills, Stara Loza Zinfandel, Napa Valley, California 2022

Silver, 91 points

Vibrant aromas of black and red berries with some citrus lift, notes of liquorice and flowers. Firm tannins and fresh acidity. Alc 14.5%

Nichelini, Zinfandel, Napa Valley, California 2023

Silver, 90 points

Restrained aromas of sweet red and black fruit with notes of spices and syrup. Soft tannins, with a velvety texture. Alc 14.5%

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