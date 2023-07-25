Every fourth Thursday of July we celebrate Syrah – a black grape variety which produces some of the darkest, punchiest and most age-worthy wines. Also known as Shiraz, Syrah calls the Rhône in France home, yet it’s a true international variety with plantings across the globe.

To its roots, in the northern Rhône’s appellations like Côte Rôtie and Hermitage, Syrah produces complex, full-bodied wines bursting with red and black fruits, violets, pepper and savoury meatiness.

In the south to appellations including famed Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Syrah is most often blended, adding colour, tannin, spice and savoury notes to these traditional GSM blends. South again to neighbouring Languedoc-Roussillon, varietal and blended Syrah wines are worth exploring for a riper style.

Scroll down to discover 15 top-awarded Shiraz wines from DWWA 2023

Further afield, Shiraz thrives in the New World with Australia being one of its biggest producers. Quantity and quality abound, Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2023 results attest with Australia achieving the highest number of single varietal Shiraz wines awarded, including one Best in Show, four Platinum and 20 Gold medal winners.

Its international appeal, global standing and ability to produce to a high standard in a range of climates is further supported with a look at top DWWA 2023 results where 95+ point Syrah/Shiraz wines have been awarded from New Zealand and South Africa to Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Brazil.

Whether the sound of a savoury, smoky, spicy and floral Syrah or a chocolatey, jammy, gamey and rich Shiraz appeals, the allure and versatility of this grape variety is undeniable.

To celebrate International Shiraz Day, we highlight 15 top-scoring wines from DWWA which are well worth seeking out. Discover more award-winning wines at awards.decanter.com →

International Shiraz Day: 15 top-awarded wines to explore

Australia

Wirra Wirra, Chook Block, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

The wine is dark black-red in colour with luscious, sweet-plum scents, dripping with the fruited wealth of autumn. On the palate, the wine is deep, long and satisfyingly savoury once you peek behind that lusciously brocaded fruit; it is those incipient savoury flavours which bring this smoothly textured wine its complexity and its balance. Once the sweetness of the fruit subsides, a quietly saline dimension to the fruit becomes apparent, underscoring its savoury as well as fruited appeal. Alcohol 14.5%

Amelia Park, Reserve Shiraz, Frankland River, Western Australia 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Complex nose displaying notes of boysenberry, black pepper and hints of blue flowers. Succulent and stylish on the palate. Alc 14.5%

Kilikanoon, Attunga 1865 Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Dark brooding layered nose of red and black berries, with notes of plums spicy vanilla and savoury undertones. Sumptuous and pretty, classic style with ripe tannins and fresh acidity. Very stylish and appealing. Alc 14.5%

Riddoch, The Author Shiraz, Coonawarra, South Australia 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Herbal aromas on the nose, with juicy black fruit aromas of dark plums and cherries, seasoned by nutmeg, mint and sweet vanilla. Warm on the palate, fleshy and concentrated, with ripe tannins and a long finish. Alc 14.8%

Sons of Eden, Remus Old Vine Shiraz, Eden Valley, South Australia 2020

Platinum, 97 points

Developed nose with smoky bacon nuances, seasoned by thyme and oregano, with a core of ripe red fruit and liquorice notes. Fruity and fleshy, quite powerful, with a long warm finish. Alc 14.5%

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Vinogradi Nuić , Syrah, Mostarsko Vinogorje 2017



Gold, 95 points

A multitude of spices, jammy ripe dark fruits, soft, silky tannins and some baked fruit undertones, plus a sprinkle of vanilla go to make a dry but intense wine with a long finish. Alc 15%

Brazil

Vinícola Ferreira, Piquant Soléil Syrah, Serra da Mantiqueira 2022

Gold, 95 points

Elegant and complex aromas of red cherries with a lactic touch, some peppery spices and tobacco undertones. Firm tannins on the palate, with a refreshing acidity. Alc 13.5%

France

Domaine De Sauzet, HIC et NVNC, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020



Platinum, 97 points

The nose is complex yet restrained, showing nuances of minty and fresh dark fruit, spiced salami, figs, smoke, earth and leafy undertones. Rich and bold on the palate, with fine grained firm tannins. Long fruity finish. Alc 13%

Domaine De L’Herbe Sainte, Artemisia, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020



Gold, 96 points

Aromatic nose displaying scents of pine forest, sweet blueberry, fresh thyme, licorice and earthy undertones. Rich and concentrated palate, with a long spicy finish. Alc 14%

New Zealand

Church Road, 1 Single Vineyard Redstone Syrah, Bridge Pa, Hawke’s Bay 2020

Gold, 96 points

Distinctive blue fruit with a dark spice complexity; deliciously mouthfilling and plush with a firm acidity and beautiful long length. Classy and elegant. Alc 14%

Craggy Range , Le Sol, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2020



Gold, 95 points

Beguiling violet florals, deep bramble fruit and smoky, savoury spice with a lush, salivating acidity, silky, voluptuous tannins and a rich, opulent texture. Long and inspiring. Alc 13.5%

Esk Valley, Artisanal Syrah, Hawke’s Bay 2021

Gold, 95 points

A generosity of juicy raspberry, plum and blackcurrant fruit infused with a heady violet spice; concentrated and powerful with a lush chocolate richness and classy finish. Alc 13%

Serbia

Erdevik, Stifler’s Mom Shiraz, Fruška Gora, Srem 2017

Gold, 95 points

Blackcurrant and peppery aromas. Its taste is smooth with hints of chocolate, leather, coffee, spice, vanilla, and toast. The wine’s acidity is zippy and it has a long, toasty finish. Huge but undeniably expertly crafted. Alc 15.5%

South Africa

Cederberg Wines, Shiraz, Cederberg 2020

Gold, 95 points

Intense and juicy black berry fruits, with notes of lily and violets, oaky spices of vanilla and cedar and hints of meat. Luscious and classy. Alc 14%

Hartenberg, Gravel Hill, Bottelary, Stellenbosch 2019

Gold, 95 points

Elegant nose showing complex aromas of cassis, blackberry jam, black olives, rosemary, sage and smoky meat undertones. Big and bold, with supple tannins, spicy finish. Alc 14%

Related articles