The best sites in the Rhône Valley for red and white wines

As one of the largest wine making regions in the world, it is not surprising that the Rhône Valley is home to some exceptional wines and when it comes to deciding on which place to visit, you are spoilt for choice. If you’re thinking of taking a trip, we have listed a few of our favourite village/vineyard sites to help you have an unforgettable experience, while sampling the finest wines.

Top vineyard sites for red wines

The Southern Rhône produces a wide range of premium wines, with red the most dominant style. Below are some of the best sites:

Châteauneuf-du-Pape



As one of the most famous wine making sub-regions, it’s no surprise that Châteauneuf-du-Pape is on the list. Located on the east bank of the Rhône it is the largest crus and is known for making full bodied richly textured Grenache-based wines.

Séguret



Named “the most beautiful village in France” the hillside wine making village of Séguret is full of charm and nostalgia. A picturesque old town with steep cobbled streets is best explored on foot. Séguret is known for producing excellent Côtes du Rhône wines.

Beaumes-de-Venise

A relaxing and peaceful location away from the crowds, situated on the foothills of The Dentelles de Montmirail. Known for its production of red wine and sweet fortified Muscats: Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise.

Le Barroux

One of the first things you’ll notice when visiting the charismatic little village of Le Barroux is the stunning panoramic views, but equally as distinctive is the “Romanesque-style” Saint John Baptiste church. Again this is a site best explored on foot, this is the best way to capture the beautifully restored old buildings as you walk through the narrow streets and vineyards. At the foot of the Mont Ventoux you’ll find exceptional expressions of Côtes du Ventoux.

Top vineyard sites for white wines

Northern Rhône

The Rhône is still best known for its reds, but white wine lovers are spoilt for choice in the Northern Rhône, from Condrieu down to Hermitage via Saint-Joseph, Saint-Péray and Crozes-Hermitage.

Condrieu

Condrieu is celebrated for it’s exceptional white wines made exclusively from Viognier. Located on steep slopes in the corner of the Rhône river, it attracts visitors who want to relax and get away from the craziness of city life. If you are going to try Viognier anywhere, it has to be in Condrieu where it is most famous.

Hermitage

This historic hillside on the east bank of the Rhône river is predominantly a red wine producing region, however white wine lovers will be pleased to know that there is a small percentage of white production that matches the quality and standard of its reds. There was a point in time where they were equally as famous.

Crozes-Hermitage

Crozes- Hermitage surrounds the appellation of Hermitage and white wine lovers can enjoy a blend of Marsanne and Roussanne

Saint-Péray

On the west bank of the Rhône, the town of St-Péray is know for its white wine production and also sparkling wine.

Southern Rhône

Vacqueyras

The region of Vacqueyras is best explored by foot, this small charming village with narrow streets is built around a church and borders the Ouvèze River. Although rare, a small amount of white wine is produced here, which is even more reason to visit.

‘In the south, lovers of whites should also check out Lirac, Cairanne, Laudun and of course Châteauneuf-du-Pape, whose white wines in 2020 and 2021 are outstanding,’ Matt Walls

