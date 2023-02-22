Back to the Rhône: Join Matt Walls on an Exclusive Trip Next June

Discover the great wines of the Rhône!

Following popular demand, Decanter will be heading back to the Rhône Valley with its regional expert, Matt Walls. Given that this year’s trip was a huge success with five-star feedback, we couldn’t wait to get the next one planned.

While next year’s trip will feature some new vineyards both iconic and lesser known, there will be plenty of opportunity to enjoy lunch in the vineyards, talk candidly with the winemakers and go into the cellars of some of the most impressive wineries in the world.

It’s a trip that promises great food, sightseeing and downtime – not to mention unforgettable wines at both Michelin star restaurants and local favourites. This is a holiday that’s perfect for solo travellers and couples alike, the only requirement is an interest in wine!

Given the popularity of the previous trip, we expect tickets to sell out fast. This is an intimate trip with limited spaces to ensure Matt Walls can grant closed-door access to wineries you wouldn’t easily get elsewhere.

The trip will be from the 25th of June until the 2nd of July 2023.

