Asda

Gold

95 Asda, Exceptional Mas Miralda Cava Brut, Catalonia, Spain 2023

Hugely aromatic and soulful with boundless lemon peel, fresh herb and almond notes swaddled in glossy mousse and succulent acidity. A tasty joy to behold. (12%) £7.75

95 Asda, Exceptional Pouilly-Fumé, Loire, France 2025

A beguiling interplay of abundant lemongrass and bergamot florals over grassy gooseberries and crushed stones. Steely in structure with green apple acidity and an umami finish. (13%) £17

95 Asda, Exceptional Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont, Italy 2022

Cheerful and vibrant, comprising red cherries, brambles, violets and aromatic herbs encased in an earthy structure, with sandy tannins, immersive acidity and a supple chocolate length. (14.5%) £8

95 Asda, Exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

Pretty red and purple flowers, savoury bay leaf and twinkling cassis fruit collide decisively on the nose and palate with agile tannins and energising acidity. (14%) £7.50

95 Asda, Exceptional Zinfandel, Lodi, California, USA 2024

Gorgeous chocolate-covered cherry, raisin and bergamot aromas flourish over the nose and seep into the deep, sun-drenched core. Gentle spice adds warmth to the long length. (14.5%) £7.50

95 Navigator, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

Bursting with primary fruit fragrance and subtle wafts of baking spice. Dense and fulsome with plush oak tannins and ripe cherry acidity. Well-defined and long. (14.5%) £18.50

95 Asda, Exceptional Asti, Piedmont, Italy NV

Spilling over with guava, pineapple, passion fruit, yellow apple and pear that fills the exuberant froth and imbues the bright, jagged acidity. Long, honeyed and joyful. (7%) £4.70

96 Asda, Exceptional Noble Riesling, Canterbury, New Zealand 2017

A lingering perfume of manuka honey, saffron, ginger and toffee pudding qualifies the fruit aromas, while the long palate is sustained by cleansing acidity. (8.5%) £10/37.5cl

Booths

Platinum

97 Craggy Range, Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2025

Quivering with fragrant florals, fresh orchard fruits and passion fruit nuance that enrobes the soft succulence of the palate. Expressive and complex with a fine seam of grapefruit acidity that carries the finely-tuned aromas to the finish. (12.5%) £16.75

Gold

95 Trinity Hill, Chardonnay, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2024

Sultry peach, red apple, Amalfi lemon and nutty brioche aromas surround the melted butter texture, chiselled by grapefruit acidity. Whisps of pithy peel unite the finish. (13.5%) £18

95 Wirra Wirra, Church Block Grenache-Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2024

Enticing florals, creamy red and blue fruits and hints of white pepper bring charm and breadth. Darting acidity, fine tannins and ample purity mark the palate. (14.5%) £16.50

95 De Bortoli, Noble One Botrytis Semillon, New South Wales, Australia 2022

A panorama of candied citrus, dried fruits, honeyed nuts and vanilla sweetness that extends to the creamy palate with a kiss of oak on the finish. (10.5%) £20/37.5cl

96 Graham’s, Quinta dos Malvedos Late Bottled Vintage Port, Portugal 2018

Glowing with confidence and panache. Blackcurrant, bramble and violet-tinged fruits are offset by a savoury backdrop, wrapped in a satin texture and fleshy tannins. Long and linear. (20%) £34

Co-op

Gold

95 Co-op, Irresistible Malbec, Bío Bío Valley, Chile 2024

An unmistakable typicity of violet florals, fresh mint and basil amid raspberry and black plum. Energetic, textured and mouthwatering with a swirling tobacco finish. (13.5%) £9.50

95 Co-op, Irresistible Douro, Douro Valley, Portugal 2024

Attractive blackberry, blueberry and violet aromas seep into the dense, juicy texture and fold into velvet tannins. Scatterings of eucalyptus and mint pervade the length. (12.5%) £9.50

95 El Esteco, Don David Blend of Terroirs Malbec, Calchaquí, Salta, Argentina 2025

Beautifully expressive black plums, cherries and strawberries embellished by smoky spice and floral touches. Graphite tannins add freshness and complexity, with minty notes to end. (14%) £11.50

95 Trapiche, Pure Fairtrade Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2025

Stacked with raspberry, blackberry, blueberry and herbal aromas that extend generously to the juicy palate. Softly structured with folding tannins and seamless acidity. Great value. (13%) £10

Majestic

Platinum

97 Cattier, Blanc de Blancs 1er Cru Brut, Champagne, France NV

Impressive Chardonnay typicity. Well-defined honeyed peach, yellow apple, toasted sourdough and light brioche notes are subtly sewn into the fine, creamy mousse. An enhancing wet-stone freshness guides the razor-sharp acidity and long, saline finish. (12.5%) £57

97 Te Kairanga, Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2024

An intriguing savoury intensity, combining dark iodine, graphite and nori seaweed with inflections of violet florals and berry fruits. Bold wood-spice tannins and vivid acidity carry the flavours and build towards the lengthy finish. (14%) £19

Gold

95 Laurent-Perrier, Héritage Brut, Champagne, France NV

Eloquent ripe citrus, apple, apricot and sweet pastry notes glaze the nose and glossy texture. The acidity melts in and funnels through to the outstanding length. (12%) £80

95 Viñalba, Reserve Malbec-Touriga Nacional, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2025

Bustling with coffee bean and vanilla appeal and speckled with berries and cherries, all underlined by gentle, savoury complexity. Lively and bright with polished tannins. (14%) £13.50

Marks & Spencer

Platinum

97 Marks & Spencer, Delacourt Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France 2017

A dazzling complexity of peach, apricot, quince and golden apple with lashings of toasted bread and brioche. Broad and muscular, with rippling mousse and racy lime acidity curtailing the grilled nut glow of the finale. (12.5%) £35

97 Marks & Spencer, Collection, Peironte, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2021

Unmistakably Barolo, capturing the essence via cherry, strawberry, sweet herb and balsamic notes that permeate the taut structure and tightly wound, muscular tannins. Cured meat and black pepper energy brings up the rear and lingers resolutely. (14%) £20

Gold

95 Marks & Spencer, Collection, Rosé, Côtes de Provence Cru Sainte Victoire, Provence, France 2025

A symphonic purity of raspberries, strawberries, peaches and cream ripples over the satin texture and juicy melon acidity and gathers at the saline mineral ending. (12.5%) £14 95

Marks & Spencer, Yarri-Karri Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

A dense core of black and red cherry with adjacent floral aroma conjoining. Deftly textured, shrouded in serious, gravelly tannins and bright acidity. Long and fulfilling. (14%) £14

Morrisons

Gold

95 Louis Jadot, Couvent des Jacobins Chardonnay, Bourgogne, Burgundy, France 2024

Disarming ripe peach, apple, yellow plum and almond enthroned in vanilla oak, with a buttery texture and precise tangerine acidity flowing to the long, rapturous end. (12.5%) £21

Sainsbury’s

Gold

95 Sainsbury’s, Taste the Difference Grillo, Sicily, Italy 2025

Alluring white florals and ripe tropical fruits scatter over the nose, meeting cooling mineral tones on the palate. Orange-peel vigour laces the acidity and length. (12.5%) £8.50

Tesco

97 Tesco, Finest Black Birch Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand 2025

Cool, precise and eloquent, emanating a gooseberry, bell pepper, pea shoot and passion fruit perfume entwined with mystifying sea spray minerals. Sumptuous lime acidity and expressive saline elements carry the freshness and character to the lengthy finale. (12.5%) £15.50

Gold

95 Tesco, Finest Grand Cru Brut, Champagne, France 2019

A delicious immediacy of yellow peach, apple, walnut and pastry flavour that binds generously with the salient lime acidity and cushioning fizz. Long and mineral. (12.6%) £32

95 Tesco, Finest Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2021

Capacious red plum, sour cherry and dried floral notes within a finely-tuned structure of smooth tannins; there’s a balsamic edge to the long finish. (13.5%) £11.75

96 Tesco, Finest Late Bottled Vintage Port, Portugal 2020

Densely flavoured with bramble, black cherry and sweet blackcurrant on a bed of liquorice and caraway. Complex, sumptuous and brooding. (20%) £14.75

95 Tesco, Finest 10 Year Old Tawny Port, Portugal NV

Hugely concentrated and powerful, packed with toffee richness mingled with dried prune, caramel and pecan-nut complexity. Harmonious and smoothly textured. (20%) £14.75

Waitrose

Gold

95 Château de Rochemorin, Blanc, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2024

An engaging, fine-knit citrus core layering of tropical fruit salad, white blossom and honeysuckle. Spacious and textural with gentle acidity and a long, bright finish. (12.5%) £24

95 Faustino, I Gran Reserva Blanco, Rioja, Spain 2021

Exuberant aromas of macadamia, praline and peach melba combine and seamlessly infuse the broad oak structure, with silty lemon acidity poking through. Exemplary Gran Reserva. (13%) £20

95 Waitrose, No.1 Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2022

Alive with herbaceous energy, exhibiting blue and black fruit, violet florals and a vivacious menthol zing. Fleshy and fluid with smooth tannins and a youthful texture. (14%) £15

The Wine Society

Gold

95 Castelnau, Brut, Champagne, France 2006

Compelling buttered toast and honey, nougat and orchard fruits envelop the plush, rounded texture and melting acidity. Flecks of citrus tickle the finish. (12.5%) £49 95

Famille Bougrier, Première Idylle Brut, Vouvray, Loire, France NV

Brimming with ripe Granny Smith apple, chalky mineral and hazelnut notes that complement the fine, frothy effervescence and waxy texture perfectly. Beautifully crisp and refreshing. (12%) £12.50

95 Bononia Estate, Gomotartzi Dimyat-Vermentino, Danubian Plain, Bulgaria 2024

A delicious tension of green apple, melon and green herbs with bounding citrus-fresh acidity and an engaging salty line. Rounded and long finish. (13.5%) £11.95

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