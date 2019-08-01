Top DWWA 2019 award-winning Albariño wines to celebrate Albariño Day

Light-bodied, fresh and mouth-wateringly acidic, Albariño is an indigenous white grape variety from the Iberian Peninsula that has become popular worldwide for its high-quality, refreshing citrus flavours and hint of saltiness.

The region of Rías Baixas reigns king when it comes to Albariño, and the Galician town of Cambados, considered to be the capital of Albariño, is home. For decades this small coastal town has paid homage to their local grape variety with the Fiesta del Albariño, and Albariño Day has been set to coincide with this celebration. With many great award-winning Albariños from the recent Decanter World Wine Awards, what better way to join the celebration than open a top-scoring bottle?

This year’s Decanter World Wine Awards saw more than 280 of the world’s best wine experts come together to blind taste close to 17,000 wines. Here we look at some of the top-awarded Albariño and Albariño-based wines to celebrate Albariño Day.

Top-scoring Albariño wines



Bodegas Fillaboa, La Fillaboa 1898 Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2010

Points – 97

DWWA 2019 Best in Show: Our second Galicia Best In Show white is a clear contrast to the first. Eight years ageing for this Albariño from the granite-soiled region of Rias Baixas has left the wine a glowing gold in colour with beguilingly developed aromas of nuts, sweet balsam and wet moss on old stones. The wine is unoaked, so all of that aromatic richness is coming from the fruit itself and time’s work on it. In the mouth, it is rich too, but dryly so, gracious and expansive, and beginning to hint more clearly at ground stone than to the summer fruits and flowers of youth, with that incipient nutty richness providing further complexities. A blind-tasting puzzle – and a very delicious dinner-party white. Drink 2019-2021.

Paco & Lola, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2012

Points – 96

DWWA 2019 Gold Medal: Mellow aromas of quince, caramel, very ripe apple, ginger and savoury notes. Intense and vibrant acidity supported by a delicious concentration. Long and complex finish.

Cambados Urban Winery, Desconcierto Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018

Points – 96

DWWA 2019 Gold Medal: Very pretty and pure aromas of crisp yellow pears with a fragrant citrus quality. Candied fruit character on the mid-palate, with great concentration and incredible length. Very well constructed.

Pazo de Villarei, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018

Points – 95

DWWA 2019 Gold Medal: Classic stone fruit, citrus character, with good fruit concentration, some savoury character. The wine shows power and density in palate, with much fruit, very clean and expressive.

Bodegas As Laxas, Laxas Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018

Points – 94

DWWA 2019 Silver Medal: Clean, well defined, with some spiciest and white fruit. Balanced, appealing, with fresh acidity and a lingering finish.

Ramón do Casar, Treixadura-Albariño-Godello, Ribeiro, Spain 2018

Points – 93

DWWA Silver Medal: Lovely bright fruit on the nose, notes of lime, gooseberry and banana with a lemony character. Creamy texture with depth.

Most Wanted, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018

Points – 93

DWWA Silver Medal: Expressive, ripe and complex nose with herbal and balsamic notes and a lemony character. Round, rich and flavourful palate. Long.

Learn more about the Fiesta del Albariño here.