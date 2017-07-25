The Albariño variety produces refreshing, dry whites which are ideal for drinking during the summer and can provide a great alternative for any Pinot Grigio lovers. Here are 10 great value recommendations you can pick up for under £20...

Planted in its heartland of Galicia, and particularly Rías Baixas, on Spain’s fresh north-western Atlantic coast, Albariño is an aromatic grape that makes fresh, breezy whites. In Portugal it’s known as Alvarinho and is used to make Vinho Verde wines, which have more citrus and green apple character than their peachy Spanish cousins.

However good value Albariño wines can now be found all over the winemaking world, in locations as unexpected as Uruguay and New Zealand.

Ranging from light and minerally to fuller-bodied with intense stone fruit character, they all share a high level of acidity which makes them perfect wines to drink in the summer months.

Try one of the Albariños below with light summer dishes and salads. Albariños also make a particularly good pairing with fish and seafood, from sea bream and hake to squid and sardines, as well as fruits de mer platters.

10 great value Albariño wines under £20

