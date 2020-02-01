Many wine professionals predict that Alvarinho/Albariño will be the ‘next big thing’ in the world of wine. Whether this will come to pass remains to be seen, but what is certain is that this variety has become the most international of Iberia’s white grapes.

Ballesteros Torres recommends six top Alvarinhos from Vinho Verde and six top Albariños from Rías Baixas, Galicia