Many wine professionals predict that Alvarinho/Albariño will be the ‘next big thing’ in the world of wine. Whether this will come to pass remains to be seen, but what is certain is that this variety has become the most international of Iberia’s white grapes.
Alvarinho Vs Albariño: Top wines from Portugal and Spain rated
Championed by winemakers in both Spain and Portugal, this white grape is becoming known for the diverse, high quality wines it can produce. Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW explores a variety on the rise…