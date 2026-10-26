Steve Smith MW with wines
Steve Smith MW revealing the wines after the tasting in Burgundy
(Image credit: Aotearoa New Zealand Fine Wine Estates (AONZ))
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It was an ambitious benchmarking exercise. One New Zealand producer pitting its Chardonnays – blind – against some of the top names and appellations in Burgundy.

Three tastings: held in Christchurch, London and the Côte d’Or. Tasting panels that included multiple Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers and other experts.

Rupert Millar
Rupert Millar
Assistant Editor Decanter Premium