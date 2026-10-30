My name is Taela, I'm 23 and currently living in Fremantle, Western Australia, with my boyfriend and four friends.

I currently work as a bartender at a craft brewery in Fremantle called Little Creatures, where we sell the beers we brew on site and also do brewery tours and tastings.

So while I spend my days talking about and recommending beer (and sometimes cocktail bartending upstairs at The Loft in the evenings too), I’m interested in learning more about wine so I understand why I like what I like.

My go-to is a crisp, zesty, fruity white, so I usually reach for something like a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. I love something that's really fresh and easy to drink and tend to stay away from anything heavy or too oaky.

Taela's Gen Z Wine Challenge bottle (Image credit: Decanter) Cullen Wines, Elvie Clarke, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia 2024

Grapes: 58% Sauvignon Blanc, 35% Semillon and 7% Verdelho

Alc: 13.5%

Available: $35 (2025) Cullen Wines; £25 Noble Grape, Vinvm, Wine Direct Interesting fact: Cullen Wines has been certified biodynamic since 2008. These grapes were hand harvested on fruit and flower days from the 22ha Mangan vineyard in a vintage that was the hottest, driest and earliest on record. Made by second-generation winemaker Vanya Cullen, this wine honours her paternal grandmother, Elvie Alice Clarke, who was a 'gifted pianist, enchanting storyteller and staunch supporter of the suffragette movement'. Decanter's Margaret River correspondent Cassandra Charlick rated this vintage 94 points.

Why I chose it

For this Decanter challenge I chose a white from Cullen Wines, which is a famous winery in one of Australia's most famous wine regions!

Margaret River is most well known for premium Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, but SSBs (Semillon-Sauvignon Blancs) are also a classic blend, which I have not tried many of, so I was excited to have the excuse.

This one was recommended to me by the wine specialist in my local Dan Murphy's, a bottle shop you can find all over Australia. It retailed for $34.99 so I was expecting good things.

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I enjoyed it while on my balcony at sunset with two friends from work while having a catch-up as we watched the sun go down. The perfect evening!

Taela shared her wine with two friends from work, sitting on her balcony as they watched the sun go down: 'The perfect evening!' (Image credit: Decanter)

What it tasted like

In terms of appearance, I would describe this wine as pale with some tinges of green. On the nose, I found it to be very citrusy – lemon in particular – but also with some passionfruit notes.

On the palate it was super crisp and refreshing. At first I got that zesty lemon taste straight away, then it moved into more of a green apple and pear taste which I really enjoyed and wasn't really expecting. I also got a little bit of passionfruit again, which made it feel quite fruity but not sweet at all.

I was expecting it to be quite an acidic wine and although it definitely had hints of lemon when it came to tasting it, it was really easy to drink and didn't have that sharp, sour finish that some whites have, which I was relieved about.

Although not something I would usually reach for (I’m a creature of habit!), my friends and I really enjoyed it and I’d definitely buy it again. It was exactly what I wanted for a warm evening on the balcony: light and fresh but also interesting.

I think for the price it was really good value too, and it has made me want to try more SSBs from Margaret River and venture beyond my usual Sauvignon Blanc.

Up for the Challenge? Are you aged between 18 and 29 and want to take part in Decanter's Gen Z Wine Challenge? Email us at editor@decanter.com to introduce yourself and tell us why we should pick you. We are especially keen to hear from people living outside the UK, so don't be shy – drop us a line today!



And if you are the same age and work in the wine industry – in bars, restaurants, cellars or retail – then we are introducing a new column for you too: Under 30s Wine Trade Sips. Send us an email on the address above and tell us why you want to share your experience of a bottle you love.

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