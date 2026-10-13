Boulder in Colorado has a thriving fine wine scene
A view across Boulder in Colorado.
(Image credit: Aaron Seltzer / iStock via Getty Images Plus)
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The scenic mountain city of Boulder, Colorado, is surrounded by steep hiking trails and bisected by a burbling creek. It boasts an abundant farmers’ market and a population of gorgeous, globally ranked cyclists and runners. But do I go to Boulder for these wholesome things? Er, no. I go there to drink wine.

Alas, in January 2027, my Boulder secret (go for the hiking, stay for the wine!) will spill out. Because, after four decades in Park City, Utah, the Sundance Film Festival will move to Boulder, bringing 85,000 dilettantes to the best little wine town in the US.

Katherine Cole
Katherine Cole

Katherine Cole is the author of five books on wine and host and executive producer of awarded wine-themed podcast The Four Top. Based in Willamette Valley and California, she has contributed to wine titles worldwide