I’m Kathryn, and I’m a 24-year-old journalist living in London and working in Westminster. I enjoy drinking a Guinness or a hazy pale ale in the pub after work, but my preference is to wind down with a glass of wine.

And in a borderline annoying fashion, that wine is exclusively red. I think red wine is chic, sexy and delightfully warm. For me, white and rosé pale (literally) in comparison, lacking a depth of flavour or a certain richness.

I’ve tasted excellent red wine in the vineyards of Mendoza, Argentina, but when it comes to my life in London, I always stick to supermarket bottles under £10. So, for Decanter’s challenge I was excited to up the ante.

Kathryn's Gen Z Wine Challenge bottle (Image credit: Decanter) Famille Lieubeau, Confluent, Muscadet de Sèvre et Maine, Loire, France 2025

Grapes: 100% Melon de Bourgogne

Alc: 12%

Available: £11.90 Justerini & Brooks Interesting fact: Pierre and Chantal Lieubeau started this domaine in 1982 and it is now overseen by their three children, with Vincent in charge of winemaking and the 70ha of vineyards, certified organic from the 2018 vintage. Specialising in a range of Muscadets as well as IGP varietals, the family’s aim is for wines that are food friendly, terroir driven and ageworthy. This Confluent cuvée comes from an east-facing parcel of 25-year-old vines on gneiss soils near the confluence of the appellation’s two rivers – the Sèvre and the Maine. It is aged for about nine months on its lees (‘sur lie’), which gives a mouthfilling texture yet still with Muscadet's characteristic maritime salinity.

Why I chose it

I wanted to shop local and independent, and one place came straight to mind. I regularly cycle past Authentique Epicerie & Bar in Tufnell Park, whose cobalt blue shopfront is so striking that I am always dangerously distracted from the road ahead. I decided to pop in early one evening after working from a nearby café.

It was here that my whole plan got turned on its head. I’d just tapped my card for a £16 bottle of Merlot with a fun-looking label. I told the shop assistant, a young man called Ollie, what I was up to and, with a look of horror, he jumped into action and insisted that I get something better at his recommendation.

He brought out his prize wine under £20, declaring ‘It’s the best value for money out there!’ The only problem: it was white…

But, I supposed a challenge meant putting something to the test and, with Ollie’s compelling pitch, I decided to see whether I could become a white wine convert.

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At the same price of £16, I swapped my red for white and left with a bottle of Muscadet from Famille Lieubeau.

Paired alongside spicy drunken noodles and tom kha gai soup, Kathryn and her friend were ‘taken aback at just how good value for money’ her chosen bottle was. (Image credit: Decanter)

What it tasted like

The following week, it was time to put my red wine devotion to the test. One of my best friends from school was visiting, and I took her to a cosy Thai restaurant near Finsbury Park called Granary Thai Café that does BYOB (bring your own bottle).

It was the perfect Friday evening – only made better by the fact that the Confluent was, to my surprise, absolutely exquisite!

Paired alongside spicy drunken noodles and tom kha gai soup, we were both taken aback at just how good value for money the bottle was. My friend, more familiar than me with both white wine and posh wine, was stunned when I told her the price. ‘I need to get some to take home!’ she gasped.

The taste was light and fresh, unlike the sour, cheap white wines I’ve failed to enjoy at house parties gone by. Everything about it felt like the opposite of my typical, full-bodied red wine indulgence – but it was delicious.

It was smooth and easy to drink without tasting plain, and to me its flavours were similar to apricot. The heaviness of the red wine I often choose can make me feel sleepy, whereas after sharing this Muscadet we felt like we could dance all night. And indeed we did!

So, as we now settle into winter, I still doubt I’ll be buying anything even a shade lighter than the colour of blood. But, once the warm weather rolls around again, I might finally give white wine a proper go.

Up for the Challenge? Are you aged between 18 and 29 and want to take part in Decanter's Gen Z Wine Challenge? Email us at editor@decanter.com to introduce yourself and tell us why we should pick you. We are especially keen to hear from people living outside the UK, so don't be shy – drop us a line today!



And if you are the same age and work in the wine industry – in bars, restaurants, cellars or retail – then we are introducing a new column for you too: Under 30s Wine Trade Sips. Send us an email on the address above and tell us why you want to share your experience of a bottle you love.

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