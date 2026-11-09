Langhe, Barolo country
Autumn sun in the Langhe, Piedmont.
(Image credit: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Moment via Getty Images)
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If I had a pound for every Italian wine described as ‘Burgundian’, I’d be able to afford a vineyard in Gevrey-Chambertin by now.

Exaggerations aside, the chronic reference to France’s most lauded appellation echoes reverently from top to toe of Italy’s boot. Italy isn’t alone; in other countries, however, the comparison is generally apples to apples, or rather, Pinot Noir to Pinot Noir.

Michaela Morris
Michaela Morris
Italian Expert, Decanter Premium, Decanter Magazine and DWWA Judge 2019
Michaela Morris is an international wine writer and educator. Based in Vancouver, she teaches about Italian wine across Canada and abroad. Michaela is a regular contributor to Decanter Magazine and Meininger’s Wine Business International as well as Canadian publications Taste and Quench. She is a panel chair for Vinitaly’s 5StarWines competition and was international guest judge at the Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show in 2019.