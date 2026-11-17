My first book, Wine (just the four-letter word), came out 60 years ago this year. (Yes, we’re having a party.)

Inevitably, people ask me what has changed in the world of wine since then. Almost everything, is the honest answer. We’re drinking better wines from far more places.

Miraculously I still have my pocket diary for 1966 as a reminder. It’s so small that there’s no room for details or reflection, but the bare bones provide a good deal of meat.

I travelled a lot then, and often to Germany – which in itself provides a contrast with today. My friend Peter Hasslacher of Deinhard’s hotel on the Moselle river was my companion and interpreter in the German wine world, which the government was about to wreck, in 1971, with its incredibly crass and destructive new wine law.

Its effect (and presumably its objective) was to explode the country’s elaborate and highly effective system of quality distinction. The old law made the label a pretty clear guide to what was in the bottle: which grapes were harvested, where and at what degree of ripeness.

Ripeness, in those days of less benign weather than today’s, was the crucial factor in the classification and legal description of every wine. However, the dominant cooperatives saw such truth-telling detail as their enemy.

Who drinks Germany’s exquisite single-vineyard Rieslings today? It so happened that 1971 produced a stellar vintage. I still have one or two of its glorious Ausleses, precisely labelled. The following year they would have been demoted to demotic rubbish. Imagine France declaring Le Musigny a mere Côte de Nuits.

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The dread of ‘elitism’ is the death of quality. While New World regions are discovering and declaring their best vineyards, Germany keeps its own a guilty secret.

What Italian or Spanish wine did we meet 60 years ago? Chianti in wicker flasks; Rioja as a good-value fall-back. How perverse fashion can be. Sherry, Spain’s unique contribution to the world’s great wines, hardly features these days.

Instead, we enthuse over Campari, an industrial product known, ironically, for its bitterness.

Meanwhile, the Old World classics have inspired New World imitations that give us a new catalogue of delights: Champagne above all. The editor asked me to take a break from writing about English wine, so I’ll leave you with a mere hint.

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