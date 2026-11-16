My name’s Sloan, I’m a 28-year-old living in Washington DC, and the wine I think other young adults like me will love is… Bordeaux?

Not what you expected, maybe, but when I was thinking of a wine to pick for this column, I wanted to select something that hit all the reasons why I developed such a passion for wine. And it led me to one of the world’s most famous wine regions.

Before I loved wine, I enjoyed learning about history, diving into new cultures, and exploring unique geographies around the globe.

So when I started working at Total Wine & More during the pandemic, it didn’t take long for me to catch the vinous bug. Six years later, I still adore the way that wine can tell a story about a unique place like nothing else.

Sloan held a dinner party to share his wine with friends. He grilled steak and they brought over roasted mushrooms and green beans almondine. The only thing missing? ‘A second bottle.’ (Image credit: Decanter)

Capturing the magic

In that sense, Château d’Aiguilhe is the encapsulation of what I was looking for. It’s got history in spades – the property contains ruins from the 13th century – and it wears its terroir personality on its sleeve, as the limestone soils of Castillon-Côtes de Bordeaux provide a minerality that makes the wines so compelling.

I’ve picked a 2023 vintage, so you could age it for a while, but with all its freshness, it’s amazing to drink right away, too.

And at only $30, this bottle reaffirms that you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to capture the magic of what makes wine so special. Maybe it was sitting right in front of us the whole time!

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With only one thing left to do, I invited some friends to come over for dinner one night so that we could try it for ourselves.

Zooming in: discover more about Sloan's wine (Image credit: Decanter) Château d’Aiguilhe, Castillon-Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France 2023

Grapes: 90% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc

Alc: 14%

Available: $29.99, Total Wine & More; £25, Xtra Wine What Sloan says: This 222-acre (90ha) property, one of several owned in the region by Count Stephan von Neipperg, overlooks a small valley and a sharp rocky formation known as l'aiguille (French for ‘needle’ or ‘peak’), where the estate gets its name. Panos Kakaviatos, who tasted this wine for Decanter during the 2023 Bordeaux en primeur campaign, highlighted its ‘almost chalky wet stone and ripe dark fruit aromas’ and said it provided ‘much pleasure, as it comes from limestone and clay soils on hillsides along the plateau of the appellation’. Kakaviatos scored it 92 points when it was in its youthful, unfinished state in April 2024, and remarked that ‘the overall sense is of a cohesive, balanced and rounded palate that will gain from ageing in 20% new oak, with promising potential for a higher score’. His suggested drinking window of 2026 to 2040 means now is a perfect time to start broaching this Right Bank red.

My choice in my words

The wine was delicious immediately upon opening, but after a couple hours in a decanter it really blossomed. Aromas of cherry, cedar, and graphite swirled around the glass, playing off each other brilliantly.

What I love about this wine the most, is its minerality, which showed up prominently on the medium-bodied palate. That signature limestone chalkiness and the pure dark fruits, combined with well-judged tannins and acidity, result in a very balanced wine that’s somehow both packed with complexity yet easily approachable.

As for my dinner party? The wine found a warm welcome on the table: I grilled some steak and my friends brought over some delicious accompaniments, such as roasted mushrooms and green beans almondine.

We all agreed that the d’Aiguilhe 2023 was a great match for the spread – and that we wished we had a second bottle.

Complexity, authenticity – and a friendly price

They say my generation is not into wine. I don’t claim to know if my Gen Z peers will fully arrive to the wine party, but what I can say is this: In our lives, we’re looking for complexity and authenticity.

At its best, and when it’s at a price point friendly to our pockets, wine can be the perfect example of both – even in corners of the wine world like Bordeaux.

So I’m going to keep sharing wine’s complexity and authenticity with my friends to prove that point, one bottle at a time.

We want to hear from you! Are you a Zoomer working in the wine industry? If you want to share your experience of a bottle you love, then our Under 30s Wine Trade Sips column is waiting for your voice. Email us at editor@decanter.com to tell us why we should pick you.



And if you are aged between 18 and 29 but don’t have a connection with the wine industry, then there’s a column for you too: our Gen Z Wine Challenge. Don’t be shy – drop us a line today on the email address above to introduce yourself.

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