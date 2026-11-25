The statistic – four hours a week – was buried deep inside the American Time Use Survey, which is conducted annually by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Four hours. That’s how much time the average American (aged 15 and older) spends on what the survey calls ‘socialising and communicating’.

Ten years ago, it was nearly five hours a week; in the early 2000s, it was about seven hours a week; and in the 1980s, Americans spent 13 hours or more a week socialising and communicating with others.

If America is any indication, we’re more solo than ever, and getting more so with every passing year.

Until I read the BLS data, I had believed that in the face of declining consumption and so many other challenges, the wine industry’s great last hope was social connection, which lies at the very heart of social wellbeing.

It has always seemed to me that one of wine’s most powerful assets is its communal nature. As human beings, we’re ineluctably drawn in by rituals that bring us together – and wine does that.

This notion, in fact, was the genesis of Come Over October, an idea that I dreamed up in 2024 that turned into the largest grassroots campaign in support of wine ever launched in the US. A pro-bono effort by me and my two co-founders,

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Come Over October reached nearly four billion media impressions and another six million on social media over its three iterations.

But these days, I’m worried. What happens to a communal beverage such as wine when social connection begins to disappear, when we are beset with ‘attention infidelity’ (a term coined by the public opinion researcher Daniel Cox, who defines it as the crisis that results when digital life intrudes on in-person connections)?

Will we be left home, endlessly scrolling through our devices, with bottles of wine lying unopened in the refrigerator forever?

Here’s my solution: drinking alone.

I’m well aware that ‘drinking alone’ sounds bad; it has suggestions of alcoholism written all over it. But I think that the wine industry needs to rewrite that narrative and make drinking alone cool – a normal thing to do when you’re home by yourself in the evening, answering the last batch of emails or swiping through posts on LinkedIn,

I’ve asked my friends in the wine business if they drink alone.

My unofficial poll suggests that about half are demur, suggesting that it would be tragic to open a good bottle just for themselves.

But the other 50%? ‘Hell, yes.’ I’ll admit that I actually really like drinking alone.

Without someone else to have to pay attention to, I can focus blissfully on the wine itself. Not only can I write about wine more mindfully when it’s just me and the wine, but once the evening comes, that glass of wine has a purpose.

It’s the demarcation point between being ‘fully in the day’ and ‘fully in the night’. I might still be at my computer or watching the news by myself, but that glass of wine reminds me that there are pleasures in life.

While I’m all in favour of drinking alone, I should add that I don’t ever drink to drink.

To me, the most intoxicating thing about wine isn’t the alcohol – it’s the way wine moves and feels in your mouth. I’m intoxicated by the velocity and fluidity of its choreography, by its scent and by the mind trip of it – the way wine can transport you, and its power to make you follow what it’s ‘saying’.

So, drinking wine solo? Absolutely. It’s the best way to ‘listen’.

In my glass this month

Gilauri, Resistance Saperavi 2024 (Image credit: Gilauri)

Vitis vinifera is thought to have been domesticated around 11,000 years ago in the Transcaucasus, a region that today spans Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Georgia, in particular, claims to be the ancestral heart of viticulture, and Saperavi is Georgia’s most famous ancient red grape.

The Gilauri, Resistance Saperavi 2024 from Kakheti is inky blood red (the grape is a teinturier, with red flesh and juice) with a lusciously deep, complex flavour. It feels like cashmere pyjamas.

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