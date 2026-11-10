Châteauneuf-du-Pape vineyards
Châteauneuf-du-Pape vineyards.
(Image credit: Sjo / iStock via Getty Images Plus)
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I spent most of summer this year under house arrest. Innocently; that was the effect of the four heatwaves that glowered, trapped by heat domes, over Languedoc between May and late August 2026. When it’s 36°C by mid-morning, you don’t go out for a stroll. Even the nights were fat with heat. We waited until the temperature dropped below 30°C to eat dinner. We ate late.

Lucky us: we had a roof to cower under. The vines, I kept thinking, weren’t so fortunate. They’re shackled by their roots: no escape from solar persecution.

Andrew Jefford
Andrew Jefford

Andrew Jefford has written for Decanter magazine since 1988.  His monthly magazine column is widely followed, and he also writes occasional features and profiles both for the magazine and for Decanter.com. He has won many awards for his work, including eight Louis Roederer Awards and eight Glenfiddich Awards. He was Regional Chair for Regional France and Languedoc-Rossillon at the inaugural Decanter World Wine Awards in 2004, and has judged in every edition of the competition since, becoming a Co-Chair in 2018. After a year as a senior research fellow at Adelaide University between 2009 and 2010, Jefford moved with his family to the Languedoc, close to Pic St-Loup. He also acts as academic advisor to The Wine Scholar Guild.

Roederer awards 2016: International Wine Columnist of the Year