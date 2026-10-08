Nahe vineyards, Germany
A panoramic view of vineyards in the Nahe region.
(Image credit: A-Tom / iStock via Getty Images Plus)
Jump to category:

Reach age 35 and you’re out. Time to quit. You’re past it; too old. This is Germany’s Generation Riesling – a group for young growers, founded in 2006 (initially to challenge outdated perceptions of Germany in the UK market).

In early summer 2026, I visited six Generation Riesling domains. Young, I discovered, is simultaneously old: the newest domain was run by the third generation of the same family, the oldest by the 13th generation. Not only that, but a toddler was on hand to lend anarchic fun to the welcome at four of the wineries, and at least one of the winemakers was visibly pregnant (with her second child) – the following generation is on the way. It all felt very fecund – and consequently joyful.

Andrew Jefford
Andrew Jefford

Andrew Jefford has written for Decanter magazine since 1988.  His monthly magazine column is widely followed, and he also writes occasional features and profiles both for the magazine and for Decanter.com. He has won many awards for his work, including eight Louis Roederer Awards and eight Glenfiddich Awards. He was Regional Chair for Regional France and Languedoc-Rossillon at the inaugural Decanter World Wine Awards in 2004, and has judged in every edition of the competition since, becoming a Co-Chair in 2018. After a year as a senior research fellow at Adelaide University between 2009 and 2010, Jefford moved with his family to the Languedoc, close to Pic St-Loup. He also acts as academic advisor to The Wine Scholar Guild.

Roederer awards 2016: International Wine Columnist of the Year