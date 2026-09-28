A variety, not a style

Malbec is mostly associated with the steak-friendly, sweet-fruited, often heavily oaked styles that became a staple in pubs and steakhouses in the early 2000s.

This is not, however, a true representation of the variety’s character and potential.

It can deliver beautiful aromatic nuances, with herbal and savoury touches over crunchy fruit, that make it delicious and elegant.

Elegance beyond wood

One of the best ways to explore Malbec’s true character is to delve into one of the most significant explorations around the variety in the last half decade: the use of a variety of fermentation and ageing vessels.

So seek out expressions vinified in ceramic and concrete, and prepare to be surprised.

Terroir matters

With the increasing understanding of the nuances of terroir across South America – not least in Mendoza – site-specific examples of Malbec convey the variety’s expressiveness and potential for nuance.

Instead of buying nondescript cross-regional blends, spend a bit more on bottles that clearly state a sub-region or even a specific vineyard.

Diverse complexity

Single-variety, single-clonal vineyards (and the resulting wines) are a modern invention, and South America is home to fascinating old massal selections (vines grown from cuttings taken from different high-performing, healthy plants within an existing old vineyard) of Malbec; their genetic diversity translates into more complex wines.

Do a bit of research on the producers that own this type of old vineyard and seek out their wines.

The right temperature

Malbec might be a summer barbecue must-have but it’s often served too warm. Make sure you chill it, bringing the bottle down to 14-16°C before opening.

Don’t be shy about leaving it in the ice bucket.

Make space in the cellar

Benchmark Malbecs have remarkable ageing potential – they’re among the fine wine world’s most overlooked marathon runners.

If you splash out on top Malbecs, patience will bring you great, unexpected rewards.

Pour similar-aged Cabernet Sauvignons alongside them to surprise your guests and challenge their assumptions.

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How South American winemakers find terroir expression through more than just one grape