Where to drink wine in Verona: Eight top venues

Located in northern Italy’s Veneto region, Verona is a city of romance, history, opera and – most importantly here – wine. Whether you’re there for love or legend, after visiting Juliet’s balcony and the Scaliger Tombs, it’s time to dive into the city’s thriving wine scene. From legendary institutions to modern natural wine bars, the following have all been recommended by Verona’s wine professionals.

Eight top spots to eat and drink in Verona

Near Piazza delle Erbe – once the city’s Roman forum – down a narrow alley, the centuries-old Bottega del Vino is a temple for wine lovers. You could be sipping wine at the marble-topped bar next to local winemakers or sitting down to savour a meal (try the gallina in agrodolce, a sweet-and-sour chicken salad) with something from the 18,000-bottle cellar. Wine export consultant Costanza Maag says: ‘It’s a true meeting place for locals and tourists, all drawn in by the warm atmosphere.’ You can worship wine here with a glass for €4, or a bottle for up to €22,000.

Valpolicella heaven, combined with an international (though almost exclusively European) selection by the glass, Monte Baldo is beloved for its tartine (open sandwiches). Gill Gordon-Smith, an Italian wine expert at Vinitaly International Academy, praises its ‘exceptional wine list and warm service’. Enjoy a drink outdoors, just off Piazza delle Erbe, and make sure to try the risotto all’amarone – the restaurant’s recipe is recognised as meeting the Municipality of Verona’s benchmark standard. Expert staff and owner Simone Vesentini will guide you to a perfect pairing.

Dal Zovo Cantina & Bistrot

If Antica Bottega del Vino is a temple, Dal Zovo is a shrine. This modern wine bar has ‘a good selection, great service and a simple but excellent kitchen’, according to Luca Nicolis, director of Antica Bottega, who stores wine in one of the 24 niches in Dal Zovo’s ‘wine bank’. Try Valpolicella flights or one of the good-value Champagnes, paired with focaccia or the chicken curry that locals can’t get enough of. Step inside or stay outdoors, and venerate wine at aperitivo time and beyond.

With about 900 labels, wine shop and osteria, Enoteca07 is a serene escape near Piazza Bra. Davide Gaeta, an associate professor of economics and co-founder of Elevà winery, reckons that it’s ‘great for sparkling wines’ and appreciates its central location, with nearby parking. A good selection of international wines by the glass and music and wine events make Enoteca07 a popular meeting place for local wine professionals. Enjoy typical Veronese cuisine, pastries and specialty coffee.

Located a half-hour walk east of Piazza delle Erbe, Maddalene serves a wide variety of natural wines and hosts fun tasting events off the beaten wine track. Enrico Giurdanella, wine marketing manager at Signorvino, recommends Maddalene because ‘it has a very welcoming mood and an unconventional selection’. The cozy atmosphere, impeccable service from Marcello Scandola (one of the three owners), and the high-quality, ever-changing wine list, accompanied by freshly prepared bites, will charm you at all levels and styles.

Osteria La Mandorla

Tucked away on a street next to the first-century Arena di Verona, Mandorla is a historic wine bar. Matteo Girardi, co-founder of WineMe wine school, suggests that ‘an aperitivo here, standing outside with the locals, is a true Veronese experience’. You will find a large selection of European natural and conventional wines from small producers by the glass.

Signorvino Porta Nuova

Signorvino is a pioneer of modern wine stores in Italy and beyond, attracting a new generation of consumers with tastings, events and appealing communication. Stevie Kim, managing partner of the Vinitaly wine fair, recommends visitors to ‘choose a bottle from anywhere in Italy at a good price, sit at a table and share it with friends right there’. Well-trained wine specialists will put you at ease and help you pick the right bottle from among more than 1,500 labels. And don’t miss the tortelli all’amarone, best paired with one of more than 60 Amarone options.

Tor-tor

Hidden behind the Arena di Verona, Tor-tor (‘funnel’ in the local dialect) is a natural wine bar where owners Ilaria Prodomi and Gianluca Manara funnel their love for artisanal producers into an extraordinary list of Italian and French wines. Prosecco col fondo or unfiltered Crémant fans, this is your wine bar. Enrico Pagnotta, sommelier at Caffè Monte Baldo, loves the fact that ‘their wine list is narrow and well curated’. Pair a glass with homemade dishes such as pumpkin lasagna. Intimate seating is available inside, and there are tables outside, too.

