What you need in your Spanish wine cellar – a guide

Bearing in mind present day’s diversity and quality in the country , it’d be easy providing recommendations for a large cellar to be filled with just Spanish wine.

It’s much harder to advice on a short list representing the country while providing different opportunities to open a bottle.

The selection below is intended to be eclectic and functional, but if is far from being comprehensive.

For each category, several dozen names will deliver what is expected, just have your wine seller advising you.

Classic Spain, to keep as long as you wish

Rioja Gran Reserva, aged for several years in American oak

Modern Rioja “autor” style, not having any particular ageing indication, many times referring to a single vineyard

Top Ribera del Duero, often indicating Reserva, from the best brands

Priorat, particularly “vi de finca”

Palo cortado Sherry

Old amontillado from Montilla

Fondillón from Alicante

Deep Spain, powerful and round, to drink or mid-term ageing

Cava de Paraje Calificado CPC

Red Bierzo

Aged Toro

Garnacha from Central Spain: Gredos, Manchuela, Méntrida

Old-vine Garnacha from Navarra, Campo de Borja and Calatayud

Monastrell reds from Alicante and Jumilla

The renewed Spain, original and refined wines, with a sense of place, to drink in less than 5 years time

Top Albariño from Rias Baixas

Great Ribeiro blends

Malvasía volcánica from Lanzarote

Fino en rama from Jerez

Godello from Galicia and Bierzo

Bobal from Requena, only top brands

Red Galician wines, only autochthonous grape varieties

White and red wines from Tenerife, only autochthonous varieties

Joyful Spain, fresh and fruity wines to drink within the year

Rueda, Verdejo or Sauvignon Blanc. Avoid the cheaper stuff

Txakoli, all 3 appellations

Rosé from Navarra

Carbonic maceration reds from Rioja (“cosecheros”)

Sweet Spain

PX from Montilla-Moriles

Off-dry to sweet muscat from Navarra and Alicante

Sweet garnatxa from Catalonia

Insider tip #1

Try lesser wines from the most prestigious estates – they often provide unbeatable value.

Insider tip #2

Ignore the ‘official’ vintage ratings, provided by the appellations, as they are useless. During this century, not a single vintage in any region has been less than ‘Good’!

Insider tip #3

Spain’s dry climate is ideal for organic and biodynamic viticulture. Many top wineries do not indicate that they are organic on the labels, but you should find it on the winery website.

Insider tip #4

Spanish wine is good value for money, but avoid anything sold as a bargain. Heavily discounted wines tend to be mediocre.