Dom Pérignon has announced an upcoming creative collaboration with the American actor and Grammy Award-winning musician, Lenny Kravitz…

Dom Pérignon and Lenny Kravitz collaborate

The joint project has been pitched as a ‘meeting of two icons’, according to a teaser press release circulated by Dom Pérignon, the Moët Hennessy-owned Champagne house, earlier today (8 May).

The announcement was precipitated by a breadcrumb trail of social media posts via Dom Pérignon’s Instagram account, which began two days ago.

The posts feature flickering film sequences of four-time Grammy Award winner, Lenny Kravitz, playing piano at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood alongside glasses of DP, with enigmatic captions like ‘inner fire’ and ‘inspiration comes full circle’.

‘I have friends who like to have people over and it’s centred around opening a bottle of Champagne and celebrating life just because it’s Tuesday,’ said Kravitz in one video.

Artistic projects are nothing new for Dom Pérignon, which is part of the LVMH wine portfolio – a company well known for launching collaborations across its luxury brands.

Previous Dom Pérignon creative projects have featured artists Jeff Koons, Michael Riedel and Tokujin Yoshioka, as well as fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Kravitz leaked the news to his two million Instagram followers yesterday:

‘Announcing collaboration with @domperignonofficial as Creative Director, Photographer and Designer’.

‘My experience with Dom Pérignon has inspired me so much because it’s such a different world than what I know,’ said Kravitz in a video he reposted later that day from the Dom Pérignon Instagram account.

Although the connection between an American rockstar film actor and French Champagne may seem tenuous, in 2011 Kravitz received the honour of ‘Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters’ – one of France’s highest cultural accolades – for his work against interracial barriers in the music industry.

A full disclosure of what the project entails will be released in September 2018, according to Dom Pérignon.

See also: