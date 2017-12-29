See top sparkling wines from Decanter's 'most exciting wines of 2017' panel tasting. Find a new wine to try in 2018 or celebrate New Year's Eve in style...

Decanter experts chose wines that have impressed them in the past year – under £55 per bottle – and 173 were tasted by a three-person panel to create an ultimate list of wines to try.

Oz Clarke, Christelle Guibert and Andy Howard MW tasted and rated the wines, and their full tasting notes and scores on the best 75 wines were initially published for Decanter Premium members and magazine subscribers.

Below, we’ve unlocked the top sparkling wines from the tasting so that notes and scores are freely available. Look out for more articles from this tasting this in the next fortnight.

Why not make your New Year’s resolution to try more new wines?

Most exciting sparkling wines of 2017