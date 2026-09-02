A mouthwatering trail of top medals at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026 offers wine lovers an island-hopping adventure through the Mediterranean and beyond, spanning prominent grape varieties and lesser-known heroes.

Expert judges at the latest edition of the world’s biggest wine competition gave coveted accolades to a wide range of island gems.

Dry whites included a Best in Show medal for Assyrtiko in its Santorini heartland, alongside Gold for Arinto from the Azores – Portugal’s mid-Atlantic outpost. Among the exciting reds were wines that featured Mallorcan Callet and Corsican Nielluccio. In the southern hemisphere, meanwhile, Pinot Noir in cool-climate Tasmania is clearly going from strength to strength.



Back in Europe, Sicily and Sardinia are must-visit destinations.

‘As climate change bites, island wines stand to benefit from the cooling, refreshing effects of both higher elevation and coastal sites. As a result, Sicily and Sardinia alone offer a tremendous diversity of styles, from steely Etna Bianco Superiore and spicy, granite-hewn Cannonau to revitalising, moreish reds such as Cerasuolo di Vittoria. Island wines often defy stereotypes; today they offer something for everyone.’ Jason Millar, Regional Chair for Southern Italy at DWWA 2026

Curate an island wine tour for your table with these top medal winners, all backed by DWWA’s rigorous judging process.

Top awarded island wines at DWWA 2026

Best in Show

Santo Wines, Kontarades, Santorini, Greece 2024

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Best in Show, 97 points

£60 Maltby & Greek

Our DWWA judges love the white, Assyrtiko-based wines of Santorini. This year’s Best in Show-winning dry wine is from the windy, drought-striken 2024 vintage. The resilience of Santorini vines(and growers) under these circumstances is remarkable. This is a warmer-than-usual example, and you might find candied lemon skin and Mirabelle plum notes alongside the usual aromatic hints of earth and stone. It is – of course! – salty and full on the palate, amply structured, broad and rewarding, with more glycerol and slightly lower acidity than in other vintages. As always, though, the balance comes from deep-rooted vines searching the volcanic ash and tephra soils and seeming to convey their print in flavour, giving this singular wine unique authority and conviction. One sip shows you that this is a world original. Alcohol 14%

Tenute Nicosia, Hýbla Biologico, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily, Italy 2023

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Best in Show, 97 points

POA £ Vinexus

As things stand (though wine evolution never ends) this is a wine from Sicily’s only existing DOCG zone: a zone in the southeast of the island, circling inland from the town of Vittoria. It’s a blend of Nero d’Avola with the indigenous Frappato, and is crafted in a light, thirst-slaking style, with a backbone of pretty cherry fruit. It sees eight months in larger oak, just to calm the Nero d’Avolaa little but without losing the joy of the Frappato. It’s a translucent red in colour, and the DWWA judges loved its aromatic blend of strawberry and cherry fruits with herbs, pepper and something a little more savoury and salami-like. On the palate it’s bright, fresh and dancing ,with brisk acidity but not devoid of tannin either: the finishing grip partners well with the wine’s acidity and brings a little closing seriousness. Alc 13.5%

Azores

Tarelo, Monumental Arinto dos Açores, Pico, Portugal 2018

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Gold, 95 points

£80 Tan&Ns Wine Importers

A deep dive into dried mango, honeyed ginger and multitudes of nuts. Bold and smoky, with garrigue freshness to the acidity and a smooth finish. Alc 12%

Corsica

Domaine Orenga de Gaffory, Alzetana, Patrimonio, France 2023

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Platinum, 97 points

orengadegaffory.com

90% Nielluccio and 10% Grenache. Beaming with energy and guile; an elaborate tapestry of cherries, raspberries, violets and roses weaves it's way in to the elegant structure and sets the juicy, fragrant tone. Bright and shapely with a rewarding length. Alc 13.5%

Domaine Orenga de Gaffory, Cuvée des Gouverneurs, Patrimonio, France 2023

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Gold, 96 points

orengadegaffory.com

100% old-vine Nielluccio. Glimmering aromas of violet, lavender and tarragon show grace and finesse and glide over the sumptuous palate amid a wealth of red cherries. Long and aromatic. Alc 13.5%

Mallorca

Santa Catarina, Sta Callet, Spain 2023

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Gold, 96 points

bodegasantacatarina.com

100% Callet. A lip-smacking style, pulsating with ruby red grapefruit, blood orange, raspberry and watermelon juice wrapped in a mineral frame. Garrigue and Alpine herbs line the length. Alc 12.5%

Son Antem, S’Era, Spain 2024

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Gold, 95 points

sonantemalaro.es

100% Callet. A fruity infusion of raspberry, cranberry, red cherry and pomegranate with an alluring hibiscus fragrance. Very crunchy and refreshing with a gorgeous underlying savoury prowess. Alc 12.5%

Santorini

Santo Wines, Nykteri, Greece 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Gold, 96 points

£45-£46 Epinoia, Maltby & Greek

A generous style blending Assyrtiko, Athiri and Aidani. Mango, acacia honey and Mirabelle plum complement the lush texture and succulent

acidity. Complex and lengthy. Alc 14.5%

Sardinia

Cantina Mesa, Opale Vermentino di Sardegna, Italy 2024

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Gold, 95 points

£24 Bibendum Wine, Wanderlust Wine

Very pure and varietally classical, channelling lemon curd, sage and fennel. Thriving acidity brightens the oily texture. Finishes witha lick of salinity. Alc 14%

VikeVike, Ghirada Fittiloghe, Barbagia, Italy 2022

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Gold, 96 points

£64 Carruthers & Kent, Passione Vino

100% Cannonau. Distinctly Mediterranean, exuding waves of rosemary, thyme, juicy berries and savoury spice. Mouthwatering acidity and granitic tannins. Alc 13%

Sicily

Barone di Villagrande, Etna Bianco Superiore, Italy 2024

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Gold, 96 points

£24.50-£30 Jascots, The Good Wine Shop, The Salusbury Winestore, Wine Tasting Adventures

Yellow apple, apricot and honeyed saffron on a broad, textured palate. Cleansing citrus acidity. Alc 13.5%

Mandrarossa, Terre del Sommacco Nero d’Avola, Menfi, Italy 2022

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Gold, 96 points

£35-£37 Carruthers & Kent, Hattersley Wines, NY Wines, The Secret Cellar

A beautifully pure style of Nero d’Avola: fresh cherry, raspberry and plum, delicate violet florals, relaxed tannins and crisp acidity. Alc 13.5%

Tasmania

Dawson James, Pinot Noir, Australia 2024

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Platinum, 97 points

POA £ Highbury Vintners

An alchemy of cranberry, goji berry and sweet cherry fruit with a touch of liquorice. Gossamer texture and tactile tannins shape the palate, with delightfully energising pomegranate acidity. Superb, vibrant finish. Alc 13.5%

Eddystone Point, Pinot Noir, Australia 2024

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Gold, 95 points

eddystonepoint.com.au

Flamboyant ripe fruit intermingled with charcuterie, smoked meats and herbal detail. Fleshy and full, with mouthwatering acidity, savoury tannins and a liquorice-infused finish. Alc 13.5%

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