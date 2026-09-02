Treasure hunt: Great island wines at DWWA 2026
Island terroirs took centre stage at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2026 with top medals going to a range of styles, from flagship Mediterranean whites to expressive cool-climate reds.
A mouthwatering trail of top medals at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026 offers wine lovers an island-hopping adventure through the Mediterranean and beyond, spanning prominent grape varieties and lesser-known heroes.
Expert judges at the latest edition of the world’s biggest wine competition gave coveted accolades to a wide range of island gems.
Dry whites included a Best in Show medal for Assyrtiko in its Santorini heartland, alongside Gold for Arinto from the Azores – Portugal’s mid-Atlantic outpost. Among the exciting reds were wines that featured Mallorcan Callet and Corsican Nielluccio. In the southern hemisphere, meanwhile, Pinot Noir in cool-climate Tasmania is clearly going from strength to strength.
Back in Europe, Sicily and Sardinia are must-visit destinations.
Curate an island wine tour for your table with these top medal winners, all backed by DWWA’s rigorous judging process.
Top awarded island wines at DWWA 2026
Best in Show
Santo Wines, Kontarades, Santorini, Greece 2024
Best in Show, 97 points
£60 Maltby & Greek
Our DWWA judges love the white, Assyrtiko-based wines of Santorini. This year’s Best in Show-winning dry wine is from the windy, drought-striken 2024 vintage. The resilience of Santorini vines(and growers) under these circumstances is remarkable. This is a warmer-than-usual example, and you might find candied lemon skin and Mirabelle plum notes alongside the usual aromatic hints of earth and stone. It is – of course! – salty and full on the palate, amply structured, broad and rewarding, with more glycerol and slightly lower acidity than in other vintages. As always, though, the balance comes from deep-rooted vines searching the volcanic ash and tephra soils and seeming to convey their print in flavour, giving this singular wine unique authority and conviction. One sip shows you that this is a world original. Alcohol 14%
Tenute Nicosia, Hýbla Biologico, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily, Italy 2023
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Best in Show, 97 points
POA £ Vinexus
As things stand (though wine evolution never ends) this is a wine from Sicily’s only existing DOCG zone: a zone in the southeast of the island, circling inland from the town of Vittoria. It’s a blend of Nero d’Avola with the indigenous Frappato, and is crafted in a light, thirst-slaking style, with a backbone of pretty cherry fruit. It sees eight months in larger oak, just to calm the Nero d’Avolaa little but without losing the joy of the Frappato. It’s a translucent red in colour, and the DWWA judges loved its aromatic blend of strawberry and cherry fruits with herbs, pepper and something a little more savoury and salami-like. On the palate it’s bright, fresh and dancing ,with brisk acidity but not devoid of tannin either: the finishing grip partners well with the wine’s acidity and brings a little closing seriousness. Alc 13.5%
Azores
Tarelo, Monumental Arinto dos Açores, Pico, Portugal 2018
Gold, 95 points
£80 Tan&Ns Wine Importers
A deep dive into dried mango, honeyed ginger and multitudes of nuts. Bold and smoky, with garrigue freshness to the acidity and a smooth finish. Alc 12%
Corsica
Domaine Orenga de Gaffory, Alzetana, Patrimonio, France 2023
Platinum, 97 points
orengadegaffory.com
90% Nielluccio and 10% Grenache. Beaming with energy and guile; an elaborate tapestry of cherries, raspberries, violets and roses weaves it's way in to the elegant structure and sets the juicy, fragrant tone. Bright and shapely with a rewarding length. Alc 13.5%
Domaine Orenga de Gaffory, Cuvée des Gouverneurs, Patrimonio, France 2023
Gold, 96 points
orengadegaffory.com
100% old-vine Nielluccio. Glimmering aromas of violet, lavender and tarragon show grace and finesse and glide over the sumptuous palate amid a wealth of red cherries. Long and aromatic. Alc 13.5%
Mallorca
Santa Catarina, Sta Callet, Spain 2023
Gold, 96 points
bodegasantacatarina.com
100% Callet. A lip-smacking style, pulsating with ruby red grapefruit, blood orange, raspberry and watermelon juice wrapped in a mineral frame. Garrigue and Alpine herbs line the length. Alc 12.5%
Son Antem, S’Era, Spain 2024
Gold, 95 points
sonantemalaro.es
100% Callet. A fruity infusion of raspberry, cranberry, red cherry and pomegranate with an alluring hibiscus fragrance. Very crunchy and refreshing with a gorgeous underlying savoury prowess. Alc 12.5%
Santorini
Santo Wines, Nykteri, Greece 2024
Gold, 96 points
£45-£46 Epinoia, Maltby & Greek
A generous style blending Assyrtiko, Athiri and Aidani. Mango, acacia honey and Mirabelle plum complement the lush texture and succulent
acidity. Complex and lengthy. Alc 14.5%
Sardinia
Cantina Mesa, Opale Vermentino di Sardegna, Italy 2024
Gold, 95 points
£24 Bibendum Wine, Wanderlust Wine
Very pure and varietally classical, channelling lemon curd, sage and fennel. Thriving acidity brightens the oily texture. Finishes witha lick of salinity. Alc 14%
VikeVike, Ghirada Fittiloghe, Barbagia, Italy 2022
Gold, 96 points
£64 Carruthers & Kent, Passione Vino
100% Cannonau. Distinctly Mediterranean, exuding waves of rosemary, thyme, juicy berries and savoury spice. Mouthwatering acidity and granitic tannins. Alc 13%
Sicily
Barone di Villagrande, Etna Bianco Superiore, Italy 2024
Gold, 96 points
£24.50-£30 Jascots, The Good Wine Shop, The Salusbury Winestore, Wine Tasting Adventures
Yellow apple, apricot and honeyed saffron on a broad, textured palate. Cleansing citrus acidity. Alc 13.5%
Mandrarossa, Terre del Sommacco Nero d’Avola, Menfi, Italy 2022
Gold, 96 points
£35-£37 Carruthers & Kent, Hattersley Wines, NY Wines, The Secret Cellar
A beautifully pure style of Nero d’Avola: fresh cherry, raspberry and plum, delicate violet florals, relaxed tannins and crisp acidity. Alc 13.5%
Tasmania
Dawson James, Pinot Noir, Australia 2024
Platinum, 97 points
POA £ Highbury Vintners
An alchemy of cranberry, goji berry and sweet cherry fruit with a touch of liquorice. Gossamer texture and tactile tannins shape the palate, with delightfully energising pomegranate acidity. Superb, vibrant finish. Alc 13.5%
Eddystone Point, Pinot Noir, Australia 2024
Gold, 95 points
eddystonepoint.com.au
Flamboyant ripe fruit intermingled with charcuterie, smoked meats and herbal detail. Fleshy and full, with mouthwatering acidity, savoury tannins and a liquorice-infused finish. Alc 13.5%
Search all winners from DWWA 2026
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Chris Mercer is a Bristol-based freelance editor and journalist who spent nearly four years as digital editor of Decanter.com, having previously been Decanter’s news editor across online and print.
He has written about, and reported on, the wine and food sectors for more than 10 years for both consumer and trade media.
Chris first became interested in the wine world while living in Languedoc-Roussillon after completing a journalism Masters in the UK. These days, his love of wine commonly tests his budgeting skills.
Beyond wine, Chris also has an MSc in food policy and has a particular interest in sustainability issues. He has also been a food judge at the UK’s Great Taste Awards.