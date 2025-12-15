Making a comeback: Great-value Chardonnay worth your attention this Christmas

The ABC movement – Anything But Chardonnay – is, thankfully, old news.

As consumers have recognised Chardonnay’s versatility and finesse, we’ve come full circle, and shunning it has become as unfashionable, predictable and eye-roll worthy as the wine was previously esteemed.

From crisp and refreshing to buttery and rounded (yes, that’s completely fine too), we’ve picked out a selection of Chardonnays available in the UK, priced at £25 and under per bottle (with one exception).

Our choices span Old World classics in the form of Chablis and other Burgundy, New World offerings from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand and even an exciting discovery from Poland.

With an array of styles, you could even use our list of great-value Chardonnay as inspiration for your festive celebrations.

Leckford Estate’s Blanc de Blancs – our outlier in the £25-and-under price cap, although still great value at £35 a bottle – would make an ideal party aperitif to serve with canapés. Another crowd-pleasing sparkling option comes in the form of Aldi’s Specially Selected Crémant du Jura – a steal at just £10.99.

Those in the market for a refreshing bottle to pair with a seafood starter are well catered for here, with great Chablis options including Chassaux et Fils’ Specially Selected 1er Cru 2023, or Laurent Delaunay’s Les Grappillages 2023.

Looking for something with a bit more punch? How about Domaine Masse’s Pierre Ponnelle Montagny 1er Cru 2023 to go with turkey, or Asda’s Exceptional White Burgundy 2023 with roast pork.

And for something opulent and full-bodied, opt for Pegasus Bay’s Waipara Valley 2020 offering.

If you’re after something new to impress, try Kamil Barczentewicz’s Chardonnay Béton 2023 – a lovely rounded style from South East Poland which would also make a great gift for that wine lover friend who’s tried it all.

Great-value Chardonnay for Christmas: 15 bottles to try

{} {"wineId":"102780","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102020","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"96460","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102960","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102457","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"95173","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"95170","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102329","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102022","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"94677","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102330","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102600","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102231","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102023","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102223","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

