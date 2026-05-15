During the first two weeks of May, London was host to some of the world's most insightful wine conversations and evaluative tastings.

The 23rd edition of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) has drawn to a close, and with 245 judges from 36 nations evaluating nearly 17,000 wines, the 2026 edition of DWWA is marked by exceptional quality of entries.

It’s been a fantastic week actually. I’ve realised during the week that the wine world is in crisis, but there’s one big advantage for DWWA, which is we get better quality of entries. We had a fantastic quality of entries this year. Andrew Jefford

During the first week of judging (4–8 May), all wine entries were organised into flights by country, region, colour, grape variety, style, vintage and price point, and evaluated by over 240 judges coming from around the world.

The regional panels awarded Bronze, Silver and Gold medals, with high Silvers (94 points) and Golds (95-96 points) retasted and signed off by the Co-Chairs. This rigorous judging process ensures every wine is assessed against its peers, by experts with deep knowledge and understanding of the region.

Alongside judging, highlights from the first week also included the annual judges' party hosted at Vagabond Urban Winery, as well as an exclusive masterclass in partnership with Coravin preservation system, led by Coravin's founder and CEO, Greg Lambrecht.

The first week ended with over 1,200 Golds, which were brought to the table again to be re-examined for Platinum and later on for Best in Show.

During Platinum judging (11-13 May), wines can also be downgraded from Gold if they don't reach the Gold quality level. The judging concludes with a final stage (14-15 May) whereby the Co-Chairs re-taste all Platinum medals to determine the 50 Best in Show wines of the competition, as well as the 30 Top Value Golds.

I really love Platinum week, it seems like all of the hard work it’s been done the first week where you’re just tasting lots of wines of different qualities. But suddenly you get to Platinum week and you’re really tasting all of the Gold medals, which is terrific. Michael Hill Smith AM MW

To celebrate two successful weeks of judging and ahead of the 2026 results announcement on 17 June, scroll down to relive the energy from DWWA's 23rd edition.

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