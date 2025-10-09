Distilled: Newly arrived in the UK, Casals Mediterranean Vermouth

A vermouth with a difference…

Vermouth plays a role in countless cocktails – from Martinis to Manhattans – making it a staple for your home bar. Newly arrived in the UK, Casals Mediterranean Vermouth (Alcohol 16%, £19.25-£20.95 Back to Mine, Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange) is an interesting choice for wine lovers, as it’s the only vermouth produced using the rare white grape Selma.

Casals is made in Spain by Juan Torres Master Distillers, the spirits arm of wine producer Familia Torres, which has a long-standing project to preserve ancestral Catalan varieties such as Selma. It’s used in a blend with other aromatic white grapes as the base for this Rojo vermouth, which is infused for three months with a mix of more than 20 botanicals, including rosemary, thyme, olive leaves and cinnamon.

The result is an aromatic sweet red vermouth with a nose of Mediterranean herbs and a rich, complex palate layered with red berries, dried herbs and baking spices, with a pleasing bitter finish. Try it in a Boulevadier or Negroni – with one of the gins opposite – or in a lower-alcohol long serve, simply paired with tonic.

Spirited words: ‘Candy is dandy… but liquor is quicker’ – Ogden Nash

What to drink now… Saketini

Sip & Guzzle, New York

The Saketini offers a flavour-packed alternative to the classic Martini. For Steve Schneider, head bartender and bar manager at the bi-level, Japanese-style speakeasy Sip & Guzzle in New York, the drink was a perfect match for the venue. ‘I was looking for a house gin Martini riff and I really enjoy Junmai Daiginjo sake,’ he says.

Generally considered the pinnacle of sake production, Junmai Daiginjo-grade sake is known for its fruitiness and solid balance. ‘The fino Sherry gives [the cocktail] that extra dryness and depth, and the sherry vinegar gives it a little acidity.’ Schneider adds that the Castelvetrano olive adds a layer of butteriness. The drink pairs particularly well with cooked fish, sushi, sashimi and even yakitori.

Ingredients: 45 ml Gin, 30 ml Junmai Daiginjo sake, 15 ml Tio Pepe Fino Sherry, 2 dashes Sherry vinegar

Glass: Martini

Garnish: Castelvetrano olive

Method: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, stir and strain into a Martini glass

