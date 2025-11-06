Distilled: The release of two new whisky books

Books for whisky lovers

Two new books will lure you deeper into the world of whisky – whether you’re a novice or a devoted fan. For beginners, Kristiane Westray’s Savour (£12.99 Bloomsbury Publishing) is billed as a guide to tasting and exploring whiskies of the world.

Prefaced with short sections on how whisky is made and how to taste, plus useful tips on identifying your own taste preferences, the book takes readers on an easily digestible tour of global whisky styles, highlighting top distilleries and bottles to try.

Meanwhile, whisky geeks will enjoy settling down with a favourite dram and a copy of The Whiskey Bible by Noah Rothbaum (£35 Workman Publishing).

Beginning with a Whiskey 101, Rothbaum dives into American, Scotch, Irish, Canadian and Japanese styles with relish, in an engaging, full-colour tome packed with insights and anecdotes. A lively read to devour as the nights draw in.

Spirited words: ‘Drink because you are happy, but never because you are miserable’ – GK Chesterton, Heretics

What to drink now… Smoked Cherry

‘We set out to create a Paloma-style cocktail that was both light and approachable,’ says Emilio Giovanazzi, head bartender at The American Bar at the luxury Gleneagles hotel in Perthshire, Scotland.

‘In our prep, we use large jars of cherries, which we strain from their syrup before service. The syrup, rich with concentrated flavour, felt too good to waste – arguably just as delicious as the cherries themselves.’

He explains: ‘We paired the syrup with a touch of Maraschino liqueur, not only to introduce a subtle bitterness, but also to amplify the cherry aroma and complement the smoky character of the mezcal. Sparkling mate adds a herbaceous lift and a gentle fizz, bringing the whole drink into balance.’

The cocktail is served in a bespoke, hand-painted glass inspired by the glint of sunlight on ripe cherries, but a standard highball glass will work perfectly if you’re making this drink at home.

Ingredients: 45ml Casamigos Mezcal Joven, 10ml Maraschino liqueur, 15ml leftover cherry syrup, 60ml ChariTea Sparkling Mate

Glass: Highball

Garnish: None

Method: Collect the leftover syrup from a jar of Maraschino cherries and add to a highball glass. Add the mezcal and Maraschino and mix gently to incorporate the syrup. Add ice and top up with the sparkling mate.

