'The epitome of the graceful, elegant wines that make this appellation so well loved,' says Jane Anson...

Anson: Tasting Château Branaire-Ducru

It’s now been just over one year since François-Xavier Maroteaux took over Château Branaire-Ducru following the death of his father Patrick. And just over 30 years since the Maroteaux family arrived in St-Julien, back in 1988.

So it seemed like a good time to catch up with the estate, on a sunny but cold Friday just before Christmas.