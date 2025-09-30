Ribera del Duero 2025 report: Genéricos score table

Our first Ribera del Duero report, looking at the wines released in the 12 months leading to our tasting, gave us a snapshot of the challenges and transformations happening apace in the renowned region.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 40 Generico wines tasted by Almudena Alberca MW and Decanter's Spain Editor Ines Salpico.

Wines are listed in score order. Click 'view' to expand the row revealing the tasting note.


Producer Country Vintage Score Notes
Cruz de Alba, Finca Los Hoyales 201897
Pago de Los Capellanes, Parcela El Picón 202097
Sei Solo , 202297
Valdemonjas, Abri Las Alas 202296
Vizcarra, Celia 202296
Abadía de San Quirce, M9 202295
Alonso del Yerro, María 202195
Arrocal, Los Colmenares 202395
Aster, El Espino 202195
Cillar de Silos, La Viña de Amalio 202295
Dominio de Cair, Las Matillas 202295
Dominio de Montelahorra, Valezar La Horra 202195
Finca Villacreces , 202095
Magna Vides, Bancales del Sardal 202395
Pago de Carraovejas, Cuesta de las Liebres 202095
Protos, Protos '27 202295
Rento , 201695
Resalte, Expresión 202095
Vizcarra, Inés Vizcarra 202295
Yllera, Vivaltus 201995
Aalto, PS 202294
Aalto , 202294
Abadía de San Quirce, Finca Helena 202294
Alberto y Benito, Briego Eterno 202294
Bodegas Balbás, Balbás 202094
Cepa 21, Malabrigo 202294
Dominio de Cair, Selección La Aguilera 202194
Dominio de Calogía, Doble M 202194
Dominio del Pidio , 202194
Finca Rodma, Avizor 202194
Finca Villacreces, Nebro 202194
Francisco Barona , 202394
Garmón , 202194
Magna Vides, Viña del Cuadrón 202394
Protos, Carroa 202194
Sei Solo, Preludio de Sei Solo 202294
Valdemonjas, Los Tres Dones 202294
Valderiz, Tomás Esteban 201894

