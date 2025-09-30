Ribera del Duero 2025 report: Genéricos score table

Cruz de Alba, Finca Los Hoyales 2018 97 View A wine that needs time in the glass; once it's been allowed to blossom it reveals complex layers of pomegranate, cranberry, fennel seed and plum, with alluring top vegetal notes and an edgy, smoky touch. A streak of blood orange adds appealing freshness. Juicy, fresh and very characterful, with great precision and vividness throughout.



Pago de Los Capellanes, Parcela El Picón 2020 97 View Intense spiciness and smokiness on the nose, with an unctuous lining of dark liquorice, coffee, burnt caramel and molasses. Beautiful detail with floral touches hovering in the background and around an intense core of blue and black fruit. Elegant and deep, showing deft integration of wood and alcohol. Lingering spice – both savoury and sweet – in a harmonious mix of nutmeg, aniseed, fennel, coriander and pink pepper. There's inviting intensity, but still a lot of ageing potential.



Sei Solo , 2022 97 View A rounded, full-bodied wine, with intense, concentrated and elevated fruit. Plenty of cherry and candied red berries, with nuances of smoky meaty and sweet baking spices. Oak influence supported by fresh acidity that invites you to keep drinking. Every sip is a joy; a very appealing wine, at once elegant and powerful.



Valdemonjas, Abri Las Alas 2022 96 View Fruit concentration and complexity, with layers of black cherry liqueur, chocolate and coffee beans. Great balance between expressive fruit and the chewy texture of the tannins. Broad and round on the mid-palate, this is moreish and persistent. Drinking well but still in its infancy; will improve with further time in bottle.



Vizcarra, Celia 2022 96 View Ripe, intense forest fruit, fresh lavender and rosemary aromas combine with touches of liquorice, smoke and sweet spices. The elevated fruit is perfectly balanced by the oak influence and the beautiful tannins, which are powdery and gently rustic in a very appealing way. Full-bodied, concentrated and persistent. Still young and a bit tight on the mid-palate; will no doubt benefit from further ageing in bottle.



Abadía de San Quirce, M9 2022 95 View Broody black fruit and liquorice on the nose, with hints of garrigue, toast and smoke. Full-bodied, showing perfect balance between fruit concentration and the firm, smoky tannins. Fleshiness on the mid-palate, leading to a persistent, long finish. A serious wine that will benefit from further ageing in bottle in order to integrate the oak and soften the tannins.



Alonso del Yerro, María 2021 95 View A really beautiful framework, supported by toasty, savoury tannins, defines this wine of great elegance, offset by juicy fluidity. Expressive, broody nose mingling dried blackcurrants, black chocolate, prune, dried fig and salty liquorice. The latter lingers on the palate with tingling intensity, lifting the dark depth of the fruit core.



Arrocal, Los Colmenares 2023 95 View Lovely red fruit character, vivid and bright, layered with creamy mocha and sweet spices. Elegant, silky texture, delivering fine-grained tannins and a juicy fruit core. It evolves beautifully in the glass, carried by vivid, crunchy red fruit on the palate. Delicious.



Aster, El Espino 2021 95 View There's a fresh, crunchy quality to the red and citrus fruit, backed by distinct vegetal and herbal notes, roasted tomatoes and peppers, coffee beans, sweet liquorice, dark chocolate, tarragon and saffron. Great energy and lift throughout. Beautiful tannic structure, assertive but elegantly lined with oregano, violets and Earl Grey. A really lovely wine, with lots of energy and character. Drinking beautifully now, but still a lot of potential to improve.



Cillar de Silos, La Viña de Amalio 2022 95 View Ripe Black Forest fruit, blackberry jam and plenty of garrigue on the nose, all topped with smoky nuances. This will need time in bottle to integrate the expressive, toasty oak with the intense dark fruit. It's only a matter of time, though, for this ambitious, well-crafted time to come into its own; all the elements are in place.



Dominio de Cair, Las Matillas 2022 95 View More red fruit – combined with soft, creamy mocha notes – and more freshness than many other wines from this vintage. Slight reduction on the nose, which is likely to disappear with time in bottle. Elegance throughout, with length and linearity. An approachable style of Ribera that doesn't compromise on complexity. Good balance on the palate between fresh, lively fruit and fine-grained tannins.



Dominio de Montelahorra, Valezar La Horra 2021 95 View Intense nose, layering ripe cherries, chocolate and sweet spices. The luscious fruit is perfectly integrated with the oak, supporting the long length and persistence of flavour. Fleshy mid-palate and firm, fine-grained tannins. Drinking beautifully now, but will benefit from some time in bottle.



Finca Villacreces , 2020 95 View A complex wine that slowly reveals beautiful cherry and blueberry fruit, combined perfectly with mocha and sweet baking spices. The palate is perfectly supported by fine-grained tannins and vivid acidity, carrying it through to the long finish. Still a bit tight and will certainly improve for years to come.



Magna Vides, Bancales del Sardal 2023 95 View Red forest fruit and red cherries mingle in this wine of great youthfulness and freshness. A touch of Albillo Mayor gives lightness and definition to this example of a lighter style from Ribera, with delineated tannins, a fleshy mid-palate and vivid acid. Superb integration of wood, it's hardly perceptible. Drinking so well now, but will definitely benefit from at least another year in bottle.



Pago de Carraovejas, Cuesta de las Liebres 2020 95 View Fragrant, beautiful nose, weaving dried violets, coffee beans, sweet liquorice, prune, Earl Grey and plum jam. Very well-presented tannins that are earthy yet fine. Long tail of tobacco, cherry leaves and dried violets. Very approachable and pleasing now, showcasing elegance and character, but also a lot of potential to age.



Protos, Protos '27 2022 95 View A deep, complex nose, led by black cherry liqueur and chocolate with hints of coffee beans. Full and rich, but able to balance intense fruit with deft use of oak. Still so young and vibrant, there's great potential to evolve in bottle and gain complexity.



Rento , 2016 95 View Robust and characterful, with finely layered plum, redcurrant, Oolong tea, salty liquorice, dried black olive and dried fig, all decorated with Mediterranean herbs. Lovely tannic structure, with a seductive tingling quality, especially at the outer edges, lifting the wine throughout. Intense oregano and liquorice root, prune and Earl Grey on the finish.



Resalte, Expresión 2020 95 View Lots of detail and freshness on the nose, with a beautiful, herbal frame of oregano, tarragon, thyme and saffron, outlined by blood orange zest. On the palate, crunchy sour cherry, red plum, wild strawberry and rhubarb play against a backdrop of sage, tobacco and forest floor. Elegant, complex and vivid, with a certain ethereal quality.



Vizcarra, Inés Vizcarra 2022 95 View Perfumed with ripe black forest fruit, cherries in chocolate liqueur and sweet baking spices. Fine concentration on the palate, the elevated fruit concentration perfectly balanced by the intense but successful oak regime. Moreish powdery tannins will hold this wine effortlessly, in the glass and in the bottle. Enjoy with a good steak.



Yllera, Vivaltus 2019 95 View Complex, expressive bouquet of tobacco leaves, rose petals, cherry leaves, dried fig and undergrowth. Toasty almonds and hazelnuts line the tannins, while the fruit is intense and ripe, but balanced by refreshing pomegranate juice, pink grapefruit and sweet liquorice. Muscular yet poised with lively spice that lingers on the palate. Great potential to age.



Aalto, PS 2022 94 View Very perfumed, with aromas of Black Forest fruit, candied cherries, chocolate and coffee beans. Powdery tannins frame the palate, with its intense black cherry fruit at the core. The finish is long and savoury. Luscious and youthful, this will benefit from a few more years in bottle.



Aalto , 2022 94 View Intense purple colour revealing its youth and vibrancy. Deep, complex aromas, with layers of cherry and forest fruit, woven with thyme, liquorice and creamy toast. The oak gives structure and length to the palate, supporting the solid fruit core and weight on the mid-palate. Serious wine that's delicious in every sip. Savoury finish.



Abadía de San Quirce, Finca Helena 2022 94 View Complex nose, with layers of candied black cherries, sweet baking spices and leather. A wine with a classy and classic approach. Very elegant integration of all its structural elements, and good balance between the elevated fruit concentration and the soft, fine-grained tannins. Very persistent, with an umami touch to the long finish.



Alberto y Benito, Briego Eterno 2022 94 View Expressive, detailed nose of sweet liquorice, coffee beans, molasses, blueberry and thyme jam; fragrant sage and violets play in the background. The tannins are round, deep and very well presented, lined with dried herbs and sweet spice. The fluid, juicy core, complemented by spicy touches, add liveliness throughout. A wine of great detail and focus, balancing intensity with elegance.



Bodegas Balbás, Balbás 2020 94 View Intense, layered toastiness, showcasing charred oak, molasses, burnt caramel and black pepper; cocoa nibs, crunchy black cherry and toasted walnuts add nuance. Really elegant, with the long finish offsetting the slight hollow mid-palate. Very alluring if allowed to open in the glass. Lots of structure and potential to age in bottle.



Cepa 21, Malabrigo 2022 94 View Restrained at first, this needs time in the glass to reveal its depth, which holds intense blackberry, blueberry, liquorice and toast. Pronounced and moreish creamy notes add to the full, concentrated body. All the elements of a serious, expressive wine with a long life ahead of it are here.



Dominio de Cair, Selección La Aguilera 2021 94 View Restrained forest fruit and red cherry lead the nose, followed by elegant, creamy notes and hints of violet. Excellent balance between the vibrant, concentrated fruit and the oak, supported by mouthwatering acidity that invites you to keep drinking. A delicious wine with a long length and persistent core of fruit.



Dominio de Calogía, Doble M 2021 94 View Intense, alluring nose of black olive tapenade, prune and red apple. Seductive broodiness, with a backdrop of sweet liquorice giving vividness and intensity. Savoury, fleshy quality to the tannins, with an outline of toast and graphite. Muscular yet very poised and elegant, the wood influence is very well integrated, it's never the protagonist.



Dominio del Pidio , 2021 94 View Beautiful detail of crunchy cherry, pomegranate and rhubarb. Tannins are fine but intensely zesty, especially on the mid-palate, lined with fennel, rockrose, nettle, rose petal, potpourri and violet. Lovely fluidity imparted by pink grapefruit and clementine zest, the juiciness is very pleasant and easy on the mid-palate, yet this still shows assertiveness and structure. Appealing framework of dark liquorice and cocoa nibs.



Finca Rodma, Avizor 2021 94 View Expressive savouriness, with tobacco leaf, dark liquorice and dark chocolate leading the aromatic profile. On the palate, clementine, pomegranate, ripe strawberry, black olive brine, oregano, thyme and fried sage mingle effortlessly, and there's a beautiful, zesty and toasty outline to the assertive yet refreshing tannins. Long, nuanced finish with red fruit emerging, and a tail of sweet liquorice, nutmeg, cardamom and cinnamon.



Finca Villacreces, Nebro 2021 94 View Characterful nose of distinct, alluring roasted peppers, tomatoes and artichokes. Deep, slightly confected profile to the fruit, but with a crunchy bite. Tannins are ripe, smooth and deliciously meaty. The palate has darker notes of liquorice and Turkish coffee. A lot of personality and intrigue in a wine that has depth, but also an appealing, crunchy freshness.



Francisco Barona , 2023 94 View Liquorice and black forest fruit combined with toasty, smoky aromas. Robust fruit concentration, which is very well balanced by the fleshy mid-palate and smooth tannins. Fluid texture, with a long length and persistence of flavour.



Garmón , 2021 94 View Fluid red and blue fruit fill the mouth, outlined by zesty, grippy tannins. A savoury rim of dried sage, oregano, bayleaf and rosemary gives it detail, vividness and poise. A delicious, crunchy bite to the darker fruit is followed by juicy red fruit. Long finish, with lingering cardamom, oregano and black olive, plus a brooding twist of coffee and mocha.



Magna Vides, Viña del Cuadrón 2023 94 View Intense, deep aromas of fresh forest fruit, lavender and rosemary. Elegant and well balanced, the bright primary fruit is outlined by barely perceptible, finely textured oak. Very lively, at only 13% alcohol, with freshness balancing the concentration. Fluid, long, with great potential to age in bottle, although extremely enjoyable now.



Protos, Carroa 2021 94 View Deep plum and blackberry fruit, with a fragrant backdrop of tobacco leaf, dried violet, thyme and tarragon – intense, brooding dark chocolate lingers in the background; all held together within a beautiful tannic framework. The long tail delivers salty liquorice, coffee bean, prune and dried fig. A wine that still has a lot of potential to develop.



Sei Solo, Preludio de Sei Solo 2022 94 View A deep nose of intense savouriness, with weaves of oily black olive tapenade, plum jam, black cherry jam, sweetened Earl Grey and cherry sorbet; sage, dry basil, tarragon and saffron play in the background. Really interesting detail and nuance in a lovely wine of great energy and verve. Still a lot of time on its side to deliver fully.



Valdemonjas, Los Tres Dones 2022 94 View Deep and layered nose, with aromas of candied cherries combined with chocolate, coffee beans, thyme and rosemary. The fruit concentration is balanced by vivid tannins for a firm but fruity texture. Still very young and a bit tight on the mid-palate, it will surely evolve and develop in bottle over the next two years, integrating all the structural elements. Long finish.



Valderiz, Tomás Esteban 2018 94 View Sage, thyme and rose petals mingle playfully on the nose. Vibrant and expressive, with camphor and lavender lifting the intense, juicy red and blue fruit at the core. Dried liquorice frames it all, while orange zest gives it alluring freshness. Still a bit coiled, this will benefit from some time in bottle.



View

