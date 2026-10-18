As the days grow shorter and the leaves turn golden, our appetites naturally turn towards heartier and more warming flavours. The long thirst-quenching drinks of the summer are forgotten… Or are they?

While sparkling spritzes have become synonymous with sun-drenched terraces and long summer lunches, this versatile Italian aperitif is just as well suited to crisp autumn afternoons, cosy gatherings and early-evening drinks as the temperature begins to drop.

The beauty of the spritz as a cocktail is that it extends far beyond one familiar combination of spirit, sparkling wine and soda water. With a little seasonal inspiration, the same simple formula can be used to embrace the rich, warming flavours of autumn, from aromatic dried herbs and orchard fruits to bittersweet amaros and spiced citrus.

Slowing down

(Image credit: The Aperitivo! Co)

The spritz originated in the late 19th century, when soldiers from the Austro-Hungarian Empire stationed in northern Italy began diluting local wines with a spritzen of sparkling water. Later, in the 20th century, Italians started adding amaro, or bitter spirits, to the wine and soda water combination, creating the spritz we know and love today.

But for Italians the spritz is about much more than what’s in the glass. In Italy, it represents a moment in the day: aperitivo hour. It’s an opportunity to pause in a piazza before dinner, nibble on snacks, and catch up with friends as evening falls.

That spirit of slowing down feels particularly welcome in autumn, when an aperitivo can be the perfect excuse to gather friends around the table before dinner or enjoy a leisurely drink as the evenings draw in. Pair your spritz with a bowl of olives, a few slices of cured meat, or a selection of cheeses for an easy, Italian-inspired seasonal spread.

Tips for making spritzes

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Whatever time of year you’re making a spritz, there are a few fundamentals you need to get right. First use big, dry ice cubes and use plenty of them in your glass. This will keep your drink colder for longer, but without diluting it.

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Second, try to keep all of your ingredients in the fridge. Finally always build your spritz with still ingredients first, adding anything effervescent in the end, a little at a time to ensure the drink doesn’t bubble over.

For an autumnal twist, start with a classic combination of sparkling wine – such as Prosecco, Crémant or Cava – and a bitter aperitif, then explore seasonal additions.

Seasonal balance

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A splash of apple or pear juice can bring a subtle fruitiness, while rosemary, thyme or a strip of orange peel adds an aromatic flourish. For something richer and more complex, experiment with dark spirits such as whisky, Calvados or an amaro that offers darker notes of herbs, spice or dried fruit. You can also swap soda water for a flavoured sparkling mixer to introduce another layer of character.

The key is to strike a balance between sweetness, bitterness and fizz. Autumn flavours can be richer than their summer counterparts, so a little acidity and plenty of bubbles will help keep the finished drink lively and refreshing. And although the season might call for deeper flavours, a spritz should still feel light enough to enjoy as an aperitif.

So, as summer gives way to autumn, there’s no need to retire your favourite spritz. Simply trade the sun lounger for a cosy terrace, experiment with the flavours of the season and raise a glass to the Italian art of taking a moment. The recipes below will give you a little inspiration…

Five easy autumn spritzes to make at home

Cherry Spritz

(Image credit: Three Cents)

This bittersweet and aromatic cocktail is a cinch to make. Using cherry soda instead of plain soda adds fruity depth to the flavour, making it perfect for a richer autumn serve. Experiment with different amaro such as Select or Campari to give your drink more depth.

Ingredients: 30ml Sipello Bittersweet Aperitif, Three Cents Cherry Soda to top

Glass: Lowball

Garnish: Maraschino cherry

Method: Add cubed ice to a chilled glass and pour in the Sipello Bittersweet Aperitif. Top with soda and garnish.

Sage, Apple & Quince Spritz

(Image credit: Updown Farmhouse)

This recipe is from Updown Farmhouse in Deal. Co-owner Ruth Leigh says: ‘Domaine de Flaguerie is a great organic Calvados producer. Using its Six Year Old expression means you get a lot of fresh apple notes coming through with a hint of wood and spice. Sage adds that really fresh herbaceous flavour in the spritz.’ She also recommends using Westwell Wicken Foy NV sparkling wine. ‘It’s super-bright, brings loads of fresh apple and pear notes to the drink and cuts through the sweetness of the quince jam.’

Ingredients: 50ml Calvados infused with sage leaves, 20ml lemon juice, 1tsp quince jam, sparkling wine to top

Glass: Wine glass

Garnish: Fresh sage leaves

Method: Shake the Calvados, quince jam and lemon juice over ice. Strain into a wine glass filled with ice, top with sparkling wine and garnish.

Fig Leaf Americano

(Image credit: Three Cents)

Give the classic Americano a sophisticated seasonal twist with fig flavour. Asterley Bros Bartender Series Red Vermouth is a great choice for this. But again you can experiment with vermouths and amaros to find a flavour combo that works for you.

Ingredients: 50ml red vermouth, 30ml amaro, Three Cents Fig Leaf Soda top top

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Fig leaf

Method: Add cubed ice to a chilled glass and pour in the red vermouth and Italian bitter. Top with Three Cents Fig Leaf Soda and garnish with a small fig leaf.

Sloe Spritz

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Created by Penny Vine and the bar team at Impala in London, this is a warmer, drier take on the classic spritz, designed to complement the complex, layered spices used in the restaurant’s North African-influenced menu. ‘We’re using Plymouth Sloe Gin, a traditional English spirit made with local sloe berries, which give a deep, dark and tart berry character,’ says Vine. ‘This is paired with Lustau Rosé Vermut, made with a Sherry base. It’s savoury, with a lovely salty character, which adds depth to the drink. Finally, Sébastien Brunet Sparkling Vouvray brings a crisp, dry finish.’

Ingredients: 50ml sloe gin, 50ml rosé vermouth, 50ml sparkling wine, dash of soda water

Glass: Wine glass

Garnish: Orange slice

Method: Built over ice in a stemmed glass, topped with a dash of soda water and finished with an orange slice.

Pickled Hugo Spritz

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Pickles are big news at the moment; from the pickle dip trend on TikTok to pickle shots and a boom in pickle-flavoured snacks. A feisty kick of pickle soda adds tart and tangy flavour for a savoury twist on this popular floral summer spritz.

Ingredients: 45ml elderflower liqueur, 8 fresh mint leaves, Three Cents Pickle Soda to top

Glass: Wine glass

Garnish: Mint sprig

Method: Chill a wine glass and fill it with fresh mint leaves and ice. Add the elderflower liqueur, top with soda and garnish.

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